Government 'unpicking' Scottish devolution 'under cover of Brexit', minister claims

8 March 2021, 15:33 | Updated: 8 March 2021, 17:20

A new report is said to reinforce the Scottish government&squot;s view that independence is the "best future" for the country
A new report is said to reinforce the Scottish government's view that independence is the "best future" for the country. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The UK government hopes to "unpick" Scottish devolution "under the cover of Brexit". according to the country's Constitution Secretary.

Mike Russell raised concerns over what he sees as the weakening of the Scottish Parliament in the foreword to a new report on Westminster's approach to devolution.

The report singled out the Internal Market Act, described by Mr Russell and others as a "power grab", as well as the Levelling Up and Shared Prosperity Funds, which would allow the UK government to provide funding in devolved areas without Holyrood's approval.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson angers Scottish nationalists after labelling devolution 'a disaster'

It says its findings reinforce the Scottish government's view that independence is the "best future" for the country.

Mr Russell said: "Bit by bit, the settlement that secured 74% support in the 1997 devolution referendum is being unpicked under the cover of Brexit and without the consent of the Scottish people.

"This is not a big bang abolition of the Scottish Parliament. Westminster has instead put in train the slow demise of devolution in the hope that no one will notice.

"The Prime Minister himself has called devolution 'a disaster'.

Constitution Secretary Mike Russell
Constitution Secretary Mike Russell. Picture: PA

"The Leader of the House of Commons has spoken of restoring the UK constitution to what he calls is its 'proper form' and has signalled his desire to 'undo' devolution."

The report, commissioned by the Scottish Government, claims the views of devolved parliaments have been overlooked.

Legislative consent motions - non-binding votes in each of the devolved countries approving the UK government's involvement in devolved areas - have been disregarded on Brexit and the Internal Market Act, according to the report.

The Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish legislatures all voted against approving the motion to consent to the final Brexit deal in early 2020, but the deal was nonetheless approved by Westminster.

The report said: "The UK government has sought to justify this on the grounds that the circumstances of EU exit were 'not normal' and that, therefore, it could proceed with these pieces of legislation without consent.

"However, on each occasion the UK government sought the consent of the Scottish Parliament, which indicates it was required for elements of each Bill."

"The effect is that the UK government has shown it is willing to reshape the devolution settlement, unilaterally and in the most fundamental way, setting aside any rules of the UK constitutional system that it finds inconvenient," it said.

The report added: "These developments reinforce the Scottish government's belief that the best future for Scotland is to become an independent country.

"This would enable a new and better relationship with the rest of the UK on the basis of mutual respect and equal partnership."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson speaks at Monday's Downing Street press conference

Increased risk of Covid transmission 'inevitable' as schools reopen, Boris Johnson says
Robert Burck, better known as the Naked Cowboy, walks down the middle of Main Street while performing in Daytona, Florida

Naked Cowboy arrested while performing in Florida

A demonstrator holds up a Black Lives Matter flag outside the Hennepin County Government Centre in Minneapolis, where the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began with jury selection

Jury selection paused in trial of ex-policeman charged over George Floyd death
Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai takes her passions to the small screen with Apple
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across England and Wales on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

UK weather: Warnings issued as gale-force winds and heavy rain forecast
Boris Johnson will lead Monday's Downing Street press conference.

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson holds Downing Street press conference

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Prime Minister was responding to a question from Ben Kentish

Boris Johnson urges caution when it comes to ending lockdown

The Royal commentator was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

'Why did they do it? What are they going to gain?' Royal commentator questions interview
YouTubers who tricked royal 'experts' tell LBC why they did the prank

YouTubers who tricked royal 'experts' tell LBC why they did the prank
James O'Brien explains why people who dislike Meghan 'don't know why'

James O'Brien explains why people who dislike Meghan 'don't know why'
'Prince Harry has made his mother proud by standing up for Meghan'

'Prince Harry has made Diana proud by standing up for Meghan'
DUP risking peace in Ireland with demands to scrap NI protocol, journalist warns

DUP risking peace in Ireland with demands to scrap NI protocol, journalist warns

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London