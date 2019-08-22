Government Website Tells Universal Credit Claimants They Could Work As "Striptease Artists"

22 August 2019, 16:09

The post suggested that Universal Credit claimants could "dance in adult entertainment establishments"
The post suggested that Universal Credit claimants could "dance in adult entertainment establishments". Picture: PA

The Department for Work and Pensions has said the suggestion was posted by mistake.

A government webpage has listed "dances in adult entertainment establishments" as one option for people looking for jobs with "no formal academic skills".

The webpage, which featured on the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) website, listed suggested those receiving Universal Credit could search for work as a "striptease artist".

In a statement, the Universal Credit team said, "“this is inappropriate and we will immediately review this to determine why it is mistakenly listed."

"This is not the type of employment our work coaches help people into, and since 2010 more than 75% of all new jobs created are high-skilled and full-time."

Other job suggestions included becoming a fortune-teller or loading a Bingo machine.

Paul Morrison, a policy advisor to the Methodist Church who spotted the adverts, said: “suggesting that people perform in strip clubs is clearly unacceptable.”

He added it was part of a wider problem, that Universal Credit is “pushing people towards low paid, insecure jobs that exploit and trap families in poverty.”

"People trapped in poverty with few qualifications and limited options should not be pushed towards sex work. It is shocking that the DWP needs to be told that."

He argued that the adverts are being aimed at vulnerable people.

The post comes after DWP ministers admitted that the new benefits system is pushing people towards "survival sex" and that the government needs to "better understand this area".

More than 2 million UK households currently receive Universal Credit.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Migrants rescued from Channel: Witness says more than 50 picked up
The Parliamentary Speaker babysat the baby during the debate

New Zealand Speaker Feeds Baby In Parliament Debate

Rising temperatures will make Hajj pilgrimages to Mecca dangerous, says study
Record heatwave forecast for the Bank Holiday

Bank Holiday Weather: Record Heatwave Forecast

Birmingham: Boy, 10, dies after he is found unconscious at property

The News Explained

Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings