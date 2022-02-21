Government staff told after-work pub drinks could be discriminatory in 'woke' guidance

21 February 2022, 05:43

Civil servants were told that pub drinks could be discriminatory
Civil servants were told that pub drinks could be discriminatory. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

After-work trips to the pub could be discriminatory, civil servants have been told in a racial awareness course branded "woke" by one Tory MP.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Government workers have been told in an online course that should they go to the pub and discuss work without two co-workers who don't drink then “the views of the majority cultural group have prevailed”, The Telegraph reports.

The learning module sets out a scenario where a civil servant team goes out for drinks each Wednesday but are not joined by two colleagues, Amir and Nita.

Amir says: “I was brought up not to drink, so I don’t go to pubs, and nor does Nita.”

"The choice of space, for team building and socialising has excluded some staff. The choice has been made to ensure the views and ideas of the majority cultural group prevail, excluding the input of others in the team. The entire organisation is likely to suffer as a result.

Direct discrimination, indirect discrimination and harassment are all also potentially taking place in the scenario."

Read more: Carry on Queen: Monarch to keep working despite catching Covid in Windsor Castle outbreak

Read more: Patel implores MPs to back controversial protest bill as it returns to Commons

The course goes on to say that in the scenario “it could be said some people are being discriminated against on cultural grounds”

Whitehall staff have also been told that if a panel of white men in their middle age interviewed a black woman for a role and find it hard to “build a rapport” with her, then “unconscious bias” would occur.

Another part of the course which set out the benefits provided by immigration was criticised as “political advocacy from the civil service” by a source to The Telegraph.

Tory MP Saqib Bhatti said that “adopting a quota-filling box ticking approach only exacerbates division, causes resentment and creates an 'us and them' culture”.

The Meriden MP added: "This kind of ‘woke’ bureaucracy is not what the public want to see their taxes spent on. While I don’t doubt the civil service want to be more inclusive perhaps they ought to remember that the road to hell is paved with good intentions."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Priti Patel has decided to write to all 650 MPs calling on them to pass the legislation "soon"

Patel implores MPs to back controversial protest bill as it returns to Commons

Jamal Edwards has died aged 31

Jamal Edwards: Music entrepreneur and YouTube star dies aged 31

The O2 arena's roof was ripped to shreds by Storm Eunice

Toast of Red Red Wine for the O2: Storm hit arena to reopen on Friday with UB40 gig

Boris Johnson will update the country on his blueprint for moving out of the pandemic on Monday

PM to hold cabinet meeting on 'living with Covid plan' as he pledges 'return to normality'

The messages allegedly included remarks about Syrian refugees, Diane Abbott and Priti Patel

Home Office probes 'racist messages' sent by firm's immigration staff

Stephen McManus died at Charing Cross hospital in 2018

Inquest for 'extremely vulnerable' dad-of-two found dead on hospital roof after being discharged
Boris Johnson reportedly had a "secret advisory board" of Tory donors, who met with Lord Udny-Lister

Leaked docs show wealthy Tory donors put on PM's 'secret advisory board' during pandemic

Boris Johnson and Sajid Javid are among those to send wellwishes to the Queen, who has tested positive for Covid after meeting with Prince Charles

Carry on Queen: Monarch to keep working despite catching Covid in Windsor Castle outbreak

Team GB have bagged their first gold after the women's curling team beat Japan

'Dream come true': Women's curling team claim Great Britain's first Winter Olympic gold

Flooding has hit parts of the UK as another storm arrives

Storm Franklin: Flooding hits parts of UK as third storm in a week barrels in

Weather

The PM spoke with Emmanuel Macron on Sunday

PM and Macron discuss 'crucial' week ahead amid concerns over 'biggest war since 1945'

A German Shepherd mix is on the loose, with police warning anyone who sees it to call 999

Dangerous dog on the loose that would 'attack if approached' has been found, police say

Boris Johnson intends to repeal all pandemic regulations that restrict public freedoms in England

Revealed: PM's 'living with Covid' plan as restrictions end next week

Andrew has cleared the way to sell his chalet, pictured

Andrew paid final Swiss chalet bill 'to fund sex case settlement' but has yet to sell

The family was interrupted by an "almighty crash"on Friday morning

Storm Eunice: 'Very lucky' no one hurt as huge 400-year-old oak destroys part of home

Simon, a British husband-to-be and charity swimmer, was killed by a shark in Sydney on Wednesday

Family release moving tribute to 'gentle, kind and wonderful' British man killed by shark

Latest News

See more Latest News

A female passenger wearing a mask is greeted at Sydney International Airport by someone dressed as a kangaroo and others from Qantas and Tourism Australia.

Australia welcomes back international tourists after nearly two years
Body is removed from burning ferry

Body found and and survivor rescued as ferry continues to burn off Corfu
Naftali Bennett

Israel to allow unvaccinated tourists to enter country

Pope Francis

Pope Francis: Health workers are heroes every day – not just in the pandemic
A Ukrainian soldier smoking

Russia extends military exercises in Belarus as tensions mount over Ukraine
Gabriel Bach

Adolf Eichmann trial prosecutor dies aged 94

Covid patients

Hong Kong Covid controls may be tightened further

Ukrainian soldier

Shelling hits eastern Ukraine amid escalating fears of Russian invasion
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian president seeks talks with Putin amid fears of imminent invasion
Tourists in Pompeii

New Pompeii treasures uncovered in work to shore-up excavations

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans-women

Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans women
Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine

Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine
'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims
Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis

Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis
Andrew Castle: Jimmy Carr 'almost middle of the road' in dark humour

Andrew Castle: Jimmy Carr 'almost middle of the road' in dark humour
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 20/02 | Watch again

Natasha Devon takes on storm-deniers 'genital measuring' and ignoring warnings

Natasha Devon takes on storm-deniers 'genital measuring' and ignoring warnings
Caller 'so proud' of female pilot for landing plane during Storm Eustice

Caller 'so proud' of female pilot for landing plane 'amazingly' during Storm Eunice
'Come home and cancel the national insurance hike', Sir John Redwood urges the PM

'Come home and cancel the national insurance hike', Sir John Redwood urges PM
Ex-Ukrainian president: World is at 'the door of a Third World War'

Ex-Ukrainian president: World is at 'the door of a Third World War'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police