Gran accused of murdering husband of 34 years three days after Christmas given bail on condition she live with her parents

Teresa and Paul Hanson. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

A grandmother accused of murdering her own husband of more than three decades has been let out on bail, on the condition that she lives with her parents and is monitored daily.

Teresa Hanson, 54, is charged with killing her husband Paul with a single stab to the chest after he was found dead three days after Christmas.

Police were called at 7.15pm on December 28 to Little London Lane to reports of a man with a stab wound. Mr Hanson was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards.

It came just days after Ms Hanson posted photos of their family Christmas with their daughter and grandchildren.

Daughter Sherri posted photos online with the caption: "We've had the best day today with family."

Paul Hanson. Picture: Alamy

Hairdresser Ms Hanson, from West Cowick near Snaith in East Yorkshire, appeared in custody at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday.

She spoke only to confirm her name during the hearing, and made no plea or declaration.

Judge John Thackray KC told Hanson: "It is said you have stabbed your husband once - someone you have been with for many decades."

Finding that there were "exceptional circumstances", meaning the defendant should not be remanded in custody, he bailed Ms Hanson until her next appearance for a plea and trial preparation hearing at the same court on March 20.

The judge said: "There are exceptional circumstances having regard to the background and circumstances of the offence as alleged against you."

The trial itself will start on June 12 and is expected to last five days.

The Crown Prosecution Service says: "Section 114(2) Coroners and Justice Act 2009 provides that bail may not be granted to someone charged with murder unless the court is satisfied that there is no significant risk that, if released on bail, that person would commit an offence that would be likely to cause physical or mental injury to another person."