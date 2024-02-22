Grandma repeatedly tried to kill father and son with poisoned cake and sabotaged ladder 'because their skin was brown’

The person gave a candid account of how their grandmother repeatedly tried to kill them and their family members. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A grandson has told how a family member repeatedly tried to kill his father over many years because of the colour of their skin.

Speaking anonymously to Metro, the person revealed how at the age of eight, his mum brought home a fruit cake made by grandma, only to find red and blue pieces of plastic which turned out to be pieces of tablets cooked into the loaf.

They described how their mother and father “locked eyes” before “mum picked up the cake and threw it into the bin.”

They went on to describe how over the rest of their life, she tried several more times “clumsily” to kill both their father, mother, and them.

“To say she wasn’t very nice is a massive understatement,” they added.

“When Mum met my dad, my grandmother hated him, simply because, being French Moroccan, his skin was brown.

“She went so far as to call him the n-word.”

“She didn’t like me either. She’d always give me a sly nip when picking me up to sit me on the kitchen bench. When everyone started to notice my bruised arms, my grandad started taking me out to his garage.”

They said the cake was filled with their granddad’s heart and blood pressure medication - and it contained “about 40 of them”.

The family member described how their grandmother’s mouth “dropped open” the next time they went round because she “clearly hadn’t expected to see us alive again.”

Later she tried to kill the father by asking him to do some DIY with a ladder which had been tampered with. When the father noticed, she fetched another set which had also “been cut.”

After she was moved to a care home in 1994, the woman “attempted to push my mum under a bus” because she was so angry at being made to leave her home.

They also said after she died they found “old glass syringes… filled with insulin. We have no idea of what she was planning to do with them.”

The author said only two people attended her funeral when she finally died in 1997 - their mother and father - because they didn’t want the priest to have to stand alone.