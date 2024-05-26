'He was loved': Heartbroken parents pay tribute to golfer Grayson Murray who 'took own life'

Late PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray took his own life, his parents have confirmed a day after his death aged 30 was announced. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Late PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray took his own life, his parents have confirmed a day after his death aged 30 was announced.

In a statement, the Eric and Terry Murray said "life wasn't always easy" for their late son and that "although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now".

The bereaved parents said that losing their son was a "nightmare" and that they have "so many questions that have no answers".

But in a touching tribute, they wrote: "Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and - it seems - by many of you who are reading this.

"He was loved and he will be missed".

Grayson Murray of the United States in action during Third Round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 18, 2024 in Louisville, Ken. Picture: Alamy

The shocking news was confirmed by the PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on Saturday evening.

The commissioner wrote: "We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words.

“The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.

“I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. Picture: Alamy

“They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”

Murray had withdrawn from a PGA Tour tournament in Texas on Friday, citing illness with two holes to go of his second round.

The late golfer is a two-time tour winner.

Truly devastating news that Grayson Murray has passed away. He asked me for some advice on how to play Augusta a few months ago, last week I saw him at the PGA Championship, life truly is precious. My condolences and prayers to his whole family that they may find some peace 💔 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) May 25, 2024

English golfer Luke Donald lead the tributes to Murray, writing: "Truly devastating news that Grayson Murray has passed away.

"He asked me for some advice on how to play Augusta a few months ago, last week I saw him at the PGA Championship, life truly is precious.

"My condolences and prayers to his whole family that they may find some peace."