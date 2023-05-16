Outcry as London council forces residents to get rid of 'fire hazard' garden gnomes and pot plants

16 May 2023, 14:08

Residents of the Vanbrugh Park Estate are in uproar about losing their front gardens
Residents of the Vanbrugh Park Estate are in uproar about losing their front gardens. Picture: Phin Harper

By Kit Heren

Residents of a south London estate are in despair after the council began removing plants, benches and garden gnomes from their front gardens for health and safety reasons - despite two reports showing that the green spaces aren't a fire risk.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

People living in the Vanbrugh Park Estate, close to Greenwich Park, have been told by Greenwich Council to clear their gardens to allow firefighters easy access to the properties in the event of a fire - even citing the Grenfell Tower tragedy in their reasoning.

Residents of the 1960s estate have small front gardens between their properties and an external walkway. These were specifically designed by the architects to give people areas of outdoor space to call their own, for relaxing, socialising and gardening.

The gardens also are good for insects and birds, help reduce overheating and protect residents’ privacy.

Read more: Mum's fury with flat riddled with mould that even grows on her son's clothes - and she's told the rent is going up by £60

Read more: Disabled veteran who pulled himself up to salute the Queen faces homelessness as council can't find him a house

The council’s own fire safety report from 2020 says that the external escape routes in the case of a fire are "satisfactory", although it mentions the residents’ plant pots.

Another report by an independent expert from this month, commissioned by residents, "identified no need to remove the pot plants and other items immediately outside the flat entrance doors".

Residents enjoying the use of their front gardens
Residents enjoying the use of their front gardens. Picture: Phin Harper

Residents say that the estate as it stands is also compliant with UK-wide building rules. Regulations mean there must be at least 90cm of clear passageway for communal access routes in the event of a fire. Communal walkways on the Vanbrugh Park Estate are 160cm wide.

Phin Harper, who lives on the estate, said that this is an example of a "big, top-down project" from a local authority “that actually crushes communities.”

He told LBC: "Councils are under pressure to do more about fire safety. Getting residents to get rid of stuff is looking like you’ve done something without getting anyone to spend any money."

The Labour council sent workers round last week to remove benches and pot plants from a few gardens, and residents fear more is to come.

Residents enjoying the use of their front gardens
Residents enjoying the use of their front gardens. Picture: Phin Harper

Greenwich’s cabinet member for housing Pat Slattery told LBC that the council take its legal duties regarding fire safety very seriously after the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017, when 72 people died in a tower block blaze in west London.

But Mr Harper said: "It’s just about control, it’s a ‘know your place’ attitude. They’re saying we shouldn’t get above our station."

Meanwhile the council has also not addressed several pressing fire safety issues on the estate, according to its fire safety report - even while officers bother residents about their gardens.

Properties don’t have fire doors, and the council doesn’t know what is in the garages directly below some of the flats, meaning petrol or other flammable chemicals could be stored under where residents sleep.

Ms Slattery said that the council would meet residents to discuss their concerns. But Mr Harper said that meetings had been promised for some time, but no discussions had taken place.

Residents enjoying the use of their front gardens
Residents enjoying the use of their front gardens. Picture: Phin Harper

Alex Wheeler, chair of the Vanbrugh Park Residents Association said: "We are shocked at the council’s draconian treatment of vulnerable residents and refusal to work with our community to agree a sensible way forward.

"Officers are waging an unnecessary war on garden gnomes and pot plants while leaving genuine health and safety issues across the estate unactioned. The flats in question were specifically designed to allow residents plenty of room for plants and outdoor seating while maintaining good, safe access.

"The wholesale destruction of these small gardens would be extremely harmful to the health and wellbeing of residents, would increase the chance of chronic overheating, deplete local biodiversity, reduce residents’ privacy and distract from a historic conservation area.

"The council must think again."

The gardens were built into the estate by the original architects
The gardens were built into the estate by the original architects. Picture: Handout

Ms Slatter said that council estate residents' safety is Greenwich's "top priority", adding that the council has "an absolute duty of care to them all."

"We fully understand residents’ wishes to make their outdoor areas attractive, but we need to ensure that there is a safe means of escape from fire, at all times," she added. "In the horrible event of a fire, we need to ensure that fire fighters are not impeded in their work.

"We also need to make sure that escape routes are clear and free from flammable materials. Since the terrible Grenfell fire, current fire safety legislation means that we have a legal duty and we take this very seriously.

"The Council is attending a meeting with residents of the Vanbrugh Park Estate where we will listen to concerns and answer questions, and work with residents to ensure that their estate meets all fire safety requirements."

Estate residents have launched a petition against the garden changes here.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Zelensky and Putin

Putin and Zelensky ‘agree to meet African leaders to discuss peace plan’

Holly Willoughby breaks silence amid Phillip Schofield fallout following pair's 'awkward' This Morning return

Holly Willoughby breaks silence amid Phillip Schofield feud following pair's 'uncomfortable' This Morning return

Cyclone Mocha

Being prepared for Cyclone Mocha saved thousands of lives – weather experts

Ronaldo Medeiros De Oliveria was pronounced dead the scene of the crash.

'He was my hero': family of biker killed in Streatham crash pays tribute as police hunt three men who fled crashed BMW

Kyiv was targeted with 18 missiles launched from air land and sea. It comes after Ukraine's president met with Rishi Sunak

Ukraine shoots down barrage of Russian hypersonic missiles - but Kremlin claims ‘unstoppable’ super weapon hit targets

Yasukazu Hamada

Japanese and Chinese ministers talk on new hotline designed to ease tensions

Yulia the seal

Endangered seal Yulia proves a big attraction on Tel Aviv beach

Rebekah Vardy previously revealed she 'was sexually abused aged 12'

Rebekah Vardy 'attempted suicide at 14' after her 'mum didn't believe she had been sexually abused'

Firefighter tackling rocket blaze in Kyiv

Air defences shoot down 18 missiles as Russia launches major attack on Kyiv

One of the two discovered skeletons that archeologists believe were men who died when a wall collapsed on them during the powerful earthquakes that accompanied the eruption of Mount Vesuvius

Skeletons at Pompeii reveal ‘deaths by earthquakes – not just volcanic eruption’

The van driver had choice words for Jeremy Vine

Van driver tells Jeremy Vine to 'f*** off' as presenter turns to ‘have a word’ with him

Viewers have described the atmosphere on the show as 'awkward'

This Morning ratings plunge with fall of 170,000 viewers in a week amid Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield 'feud'

The band started to receive complaints of endorsing Trump after the video was shared.

Donald Trump receives ‘cease and desist’ letter from Village People over use of band's music in campaign rallies

Bashar Assad

Syrian president Bashar Assad invited to attend Cop28 in Dubai

Green Vault museum in Dresden

Men jailed over heist in which jewels worth more than £86m were stolen

The claim was made as part of a $10M sex assault lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani made ex-consultant perform sex act while on phone to Donald Trump, lawsuit claims

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police confirmed the victims as Katie Higton and Steven Harnett

Tributes to mother-of-four killed alongside 'new lover' as man in his 30s held on suspicion of double murder
The telecoms company is to cut 11,000 jobs over the next three years.

Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs as CEO says performance 'has been unacceptable'

Mr Clifford wanted a pay rise from IBM after going on sick leave for 15 years with leukaemia

'I'm called greedy but it's a benefit of my job': IT worker wants pay rise after going on sick leave for 15 years
Both Sir Keir Starmer and Sir Ed Davey have ruled out forming a coalition government between Labour and the Lib Dems

'I just want the Tories out': Lib Dem leader responds to possibility of Labour coalition

Mark Brown of the Cook Islands

Pacific Island leaders: Rich countries not doing enough to halt climate change

The pair's relationship is completely different off-screen, reports have claimed.

Phillip Schofield left ‘a shell of himself’ after rumoured sofa feud with co-star Holly Willoughby
A BBC insider suggests Top Gear could be "put to bed"

Fears Top Gear will be 'put to bed' as diggers start work at test track site amid plans to turn it into homes
Rudy Giuliani

Woman suing Rudy Giuliani for £8m claims he coerced her into sex

General Abdel Fattah Burhan

Sudan’s army chief orders banks to freeze accounts belonging to rivals

Filming for the show is expected to begin in 2024

John Cleese reveals plot details for upcoming Fawlty Towers reboot with much-loved character set to be killed off

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew has reportedly demanded a face-to-face summit with King Charles

Prince Andrew demands 'face-to-face summit with King Charles' as he has 'no plans' to move out of Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew is 'refusing to leave' the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'refusing to leave' 30-room royal mansion, and fears royal family could 'turn off the lights' to force him out
Sweden has won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, with singer Loreen becoming the first woman to take the crown for a second time time after winning the competition 2012.

Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest with Loreen as Ukrainian entry's hometown struck by Russian missiles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale and Ruby Wax

Comedian Ruby Wax stresses that 'mental health is the crisis of all crises'

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Most politicians would eagerly fix any voting system in their own favour

James on voting age

James O’Brien: Conservatives have 'actively and successfully' sought to prevent legal British Citizens from voting
‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller warns David Lammy of the danger of using barges to house migrants.

‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller condemns migrant barges

Former MP David Mellor brands Labour proposals to expand the electoral franchise as 'shallow and cynical'.

Ex-Tory MP dubs Labour's proposed voting changes 'cynical and shallow'

Sangita Myska and Justin Welby

Sangita Myska ‘relieved’ at Archbishop of Canterbury condemning Illegal Migration Bill

Boris Johnson and Matt Frei

‘He’s human and we all related to him’: Caller jumps to Boris Johnson's defence

Labour MP Alison McGovern told Andrew Castle that Labour offers 'hope for the future.'

'My goodness people need hope': Labour MP says Tory rule has left UK with 'serious problems'
James O'Brien and Medical Student

Medical student ‘humiliated’ by newspaper for getting liposuction during doctors' strike

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit