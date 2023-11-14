Exclusive

Former Tory party chairman Greg Hands to become 'minister for London' after Paul Scully sacked

Picture: Alamy

By Henry Riley

LBC can exclusively reveal that Greg Hands will become the Minister for London.

The former Chairman of the Conservative Party - who was yesterday moved to become a Trade Minister, will take up the role - expected to be confirmed by Downing Street in the next few hours.

The role had been held for the past three years by Paul Scully, who was removed from government during yesterday's reshuffle as both the Minister for Technology as well as his brief as 'London Minister'.

Paul Scully said yesterday he lost his jobs as minister for London and minister for tech and the digital economy.

"Had better days at work. Waited for 3 buses to get in this morning and then got the Spanish Archer this evening from my two ministerial positions in the reshuffle," he wrote on social media.

Had better days at work. Waited for 3 buses to get in this morning and then got the Spanish Archer this evening from my two ministerial positions in the reshuffle... — Paul Scully MP (@scullyp) November 13, 2023

Mr Hands has been the longstanding Conservative MP for Chelsea and Fulham since 2005, and has served as a Minister under five Conservative Prime Ministers.

Am disappointed to be leaving the job of Chairman of the @Conservatives Party.



But I was able to choose to go back to Trade, a job I also love.



I even kept my business cards from last time (although the department is now @biztradegovuk).



A fourth stint in the job! pic.twitter.com/N6M5bOB43i — Greg Hands (@GregHands) November 13, 2023

Conservative London Mayoral Candidate Susan Hall told LBC "I would thank Paul Scully for his great work"

"Greg I have known for many years and he is absolutely fantastic. He is passionate about London and will be a hard working and effective Minister for London"