Greggs launches fake steak bake after sausage roll success

The new vegan stake bake will cost £1.55. Picture: PA

First, it was the vegan sausage roll and now, in an effort to appeal to non-meat eaters, Greggs is introducing the vegan "steak bake."

The high street chain's meat-free sausage roll was one of the most popular snack foods of 2019, with so many people wanting to try them many stores ran out of the product upon launch.

The new product hits the shelves just in time for Veganuary, as hundreds of thousands of people pledge to have a meatless month as they try the diet.

Greggs’ chief executive, Roger Whiteside, said: “Our vegan sausage roll launch was a huge success and we’ve been working tirelessly to expand our vegan-friendly offering and provide more delicious savoury food-on-the-go options for people looking to reduce their meat intake.”

In December rumours started to circle social media that a vegan "steak bake" is on the way, an eagle-eyed customer in Cardiff spotted a label for the vegan version of Gregg's most iconic snack.

The photograph suggests the new product will cost £1.55 and has “savoury flavour Quorn myco-protein pieces and diced onions in gravy, wrapped in crisp puff pastry”.

According to polls quoted by the Vegan Society, the number of vegans in Britain has quadrupled since 2014, increasing from 150,000 to 600,000.

Orders for vegan meals have increased by 388% between 2016 and 2018, making them the UK’s fastest-growing takeaway choice.