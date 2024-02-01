Greta Thunberg arrives at court for her trial over Mayfair oil protest

Greta Thunberg arriving at court for her trial over oil protest. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Greta Thunberg has arrived at Westminster Magistrates' Court to be tried on public order offence charges after a protest in central London.

The 21-year-old Swedish climate campaigner was arrested during the demonstration near the InterContinental Hotel in Mayfair on October 17 as oil executives met inside for the Energy Intelligence Forum.

Thunberg, two Fossil Free London (FFL) protesters and two Greenpeace activists pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court in November to breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 by blocking the entrance to the hotel. She arrived at the same court just after 9am on Thursday for the trial, expected to last two days.

Greta Thunberg (second left) arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where she is charged, along with four other activists, with a public order offence. Picture: Alamy

Protesters outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where activist Greta Thunberg and four other activists are charged with a public order offence during a protest in central London last year. Picture: Alamy

The founder of the school strike for climate movement made her way past media, and environmental protesters demonstrating "in solidarity" with the defendants.

Maja Darlington, campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said: “The prosecution of Greta and other peaceful protesters reflects a government that cares more about bolstering the profits of oil bosses than fighting for a liveable future for all of us.

“Instead of cracking down on climate activists, the UK Government should force Shell and the rest of the oil industry to stop drilling and start paying for the damage they are causing to our planet and everyone who lives on it.”

FFL campaigns against the use of fossil fuels by major oil and gas companies.

