Greta Thunberg arrives in Lisbon after three-week voyage across Atlantic on eco-yacht

3 December 2019, 11:36

Greta Thunberg talks to reporters after her arrival to New York in August
Greta Thunberg talks to reporters after her arrival to New York in August. Picture: PA

Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg has arrived in Lisbon after a three-week voyage across the Atlantic Ocean on an eco-yacht.

The Swedish climate activist arrived in the Portuguese capital on Tuesday, before heading to neighbouring Spain to attend the UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid.

The teenager hitched a renewable-energy ride from the US, joining an Australian family on their 48ft catamaran.

She wanted a low-carbon form of transport to get to the climate meeting, which was switched at short notice to Spain from Chile due to unrest there.

The yacht, named La Vagabonde, leaves little or no carbon footprint when its sails are up, using solar panels and hydro-generators for electricity.

Her arrival coincided with a new scientific report saying there is mounting evidence that the world is getting ever hotter.

Chile's environment minister Carolina Schmidt, saluted Greta's role speaking out about the threat of climate change.

"She has been a leader that has been able to move and open hearts for many young people and many people all over the world," Ms Schmidt said at the summit in Madrid.

"We need that tremendous force in order to increase climate action."

Meanwhile, a report by the UN weather agency released on the sidelines of the climate talks found that the current decade is likely to set a new ten-year temperature record.

Preliminary temperature measurements show that the years from 2015 to 2019 and from 2010 to 2019 "are, respectively, almost certain to be the warmest five-year period and decade on record", the World Meteorological Organisation said.

"Since the 1980s, each successive decade has been warmer than the last," the agency added.

While full-year figures are not released until March, 2019 is also expected to be the second or third warmest year since measurements began, with 2016 still holding the record, it said.

This year was hotter than average in most parts of the world, including the Arctic. "In contrast a large area of North America has been colder than the recent average," the UN said.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Essex hit-and-run: Boy killed by car outside school named as Harley Watson

Climate change: Drought cuts Victoria Falls to lowest level in 25 years

General election: Trump says he'll stay out of election (but backs Boris) and that he won't touch the NHS

London Bridge attack: Girlfriend pays tribute to 'phenomenal' Jack Merritt

Decade of 'exceptional' heat ends with one of hottest years on record

The News Explained

Why tonight's YouGov election poll reveal could be so significant

Why tonight's YouGov election poll reveal could be so significant
Theo Usherwood explains: Boris Johnson's knife crime pledge

Theo Usherwood explains: Boris Johnson's knife crime pledge

Leaders' Debate: everything you need to know

Leaders' Debate: everything you need to know

An expert explained what a points-based immigration system would mean

What is points-based immigration? Expert reveals it could lead to more immigration
Theo Usherwood explains the latest blow for the Brexit Party

Theo Usherwood explains the latest blow for the Brexit Party