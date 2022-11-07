Greta Thunberg calls for more 'civil disobedience' in wake of Just Stop Oil protests, as climate action sweeps Europe

7 November 2022, 15:55 | Updated: 7 November 2022, 16:08

Greta Thunberg has called for disruptive climate action to continue
Greta Thunberg has called for disruptive climate action to continue. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Greta Thunberg has said it’s time for her to “give up the megaphone” when it comes to climate change – as the eco-activist calls for more “civil disobedience” to highlight the plight of the planet.

Speaking to Sweden’s TT news agency, Thunberg, 19, took aim at world leaders for their “shocking lack of knowledge” surrounding the subject.

It comes as Just Stop Oil protestors brought the M25 to a halt after climbing a gantry over the motorway, as a wave of eco-protests continue to sweep Europe.

Speaking out on the subject of climate change, Thunberg, a Swedish national, said: “I think that civil disobedience, if we do it right and no one gets hurt, is something that we have to start embracing more.”

Coinciding with the Cop27 Climate Summit taking place in Sharm El-Sheik, Egypt, it also aligns with a newly-erupting reparations row, in which the UK said it is “open to negotiations” on hefty climate payments to poorer nations.

Read more: Reparations row hits Cop27: UK 'open to negotiations' on hefty climate payments to poorer nations, despite cuts at home

Read more: 'You'll hate me' teary activist tells motorists as eco zealots grind M25 to a halt

Greta Thunberg Launches "The Climate Book" At The Royal Festival Hall
Greta Thunberg Launches "The Climate Book" At The Royal Festival Hall. Picture: Getty

Voicing her intention to step out of the limelight, the news comes four years after the teenager dominated headlines worldwide as part of her ‘school strike for climate'.

The activist added the time had come for those directly impacted by the climate crisis to take over the microphone, with her comments coinciding with the launch of her new publication, The Climate Book.

She also admitted she’s unsure of her next steps following her imminent school graduation.

“We are in an emergency and sometimes it feels like people are focusing a little too short-term when it comes to issues like this," she added.

“So it becomes even more hypocritical when people in Sweden for example say that we have time to adapt and shouldn't fear what will happen in the future.

Pointing out the slow speed in which action is being taken by global leaders, Thunberg described world leaders’ current levels of climate knowledge as “shocking”.

Thunberg's comments come as a wave of climate action sweeps Europe
Thunberg's comments come as a wave of climate action sweeps Europe. Picture: Contributor: Ink Drop / Alamy Stock Photo

“Some of the things world leaders and heads of state have said when the microphone is off are hard to believe when you tell people.

“Like, 'If I had known what we were agreeing to when we signed the Paris Agreement I would never have signed', or 'You kids are more knowledgeable in this area than I am'.

“The lack of knowledge among the world's most powerful people is shocking.”

Describing the continued need for the world to “embrace” disruptive protests, Thunberg’s words follow continued efforts by Just Stop Oil and Animal Rebellion to grab headlines across the UK.

From soup being flung at paintings and protestors blocking roads, the ongoing action looks set to continue.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A deal to curb migrant crossings is "close"

UK's deal with France to curb Channel crossings reaches 'final stages' as Sunak meets Macron

Russia has admitted interfering in US elections

'We have interfered and will continue to interfere': 'Putin's chef' admits Russian meddling in US elections

Francis has been jailed for 10 months

Ex-Met cop jailed after swiping £1,500 of public money from police station safe to pay credit card bill

Breaking
Plans have been scrapped.

Royal Yacht Britannia successor scrapped: Boris' flagship idea sunk by Rishi Sunak

TfL unveiled the latest version of its map

New Tube map drawn up to show Elizabeth Line services to and from London

Migrants making the crossing to the UK

Albanian people smugglers launch £11,000 'premium service' to get migrants into the UK

Rishi Sunak remains supportive of Gavin Williamson

Rishi Sunak has 'full confidence' in Gavin Williamson despite being investigated over abusive texts

Police discovered machetes during a stop-and-search operation

Police slam shouting onlookers who interfered in stop-and-search machete seizure

The UK is supportive of negotiations over climate change payments to poorer countries

Reparations row hits Cop27: UK 'open to negotiations' on hefty climate payments to poorer nations, despite cuts at home

Liverpool is up for sale, with John Henry (bottom right) apparently ready to quit the club

Liverpool FC up for sale after fan anger at US ownership and poor start to season

Boris Johnson has said the heatwave this summer could have contributed to his downfall

'Heatwave could have caused my downfall as PM,' jokes Boris Johnson

Widower Andrew Sington, 76, was not wearing his glasses at the time

Grandfather, 76, who touched NHS nurse’s breast claiming he was ‘reading her name badge’ guilty of sexual assault.

Nick Carter was visibly emotional during his bandmates' tribute to his brother, who died at the age of 34

Nick Carter fights back tears during emotional tribute to 'baby brother' Aaron at Backstreet Boys concert

Qais Muhammad Ratyal died in the fireworks chaos in Leeds (left), with police responding in Edinburgh also pictured (middle)

Pictured: Teenager who died 'falling through greenhouse' during Bonfire Night chaos

The offensive group features a number of Special Forces soldiers and features the symbol of a clenched white fist

White supremacist WhatsApp group found sharing ‘racist’ content inside SAS HQ

King Charles told Prince Andrew he would not return to public life as a working royal

Andrew 'reduced to sobbing' after Charles told him he would not work as a royal again and couldn't wear uniform

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fears grow for rugby international Levi Davis who was least heard from eight days ago

Mum of England rugby star Levi Davis 'frantic with worry' as she appeals for help in finding her missing son
Lord Lucan's face has been matched with that of an Australian man

Is Lord Lucan alive? Computer expert says elderly man in Australia's face is 'conclusively' same as vanished killer
An eco protester has issued an emotional plea from the top of an M25 gantry

'You'll hate me' teary activist tells motorists as eco zealots grind M25 to a halt

Rishi Sunak has hit out at Matt Hancock for joining the cast of I'm A Celebrity

I'm very disappointed in Matt Hancock for joining I'm A Celebrity, says Rishi Sunak

Migrants being held at Harmondsworth said they were being treated 'like dogs'

'Treated like prisoners': Detainees moved from immigration centre after outbreak of violence
Rishi Sunak wants a "global mission for clean growth"

Rishi Sunak to call for ‘global mission for clean growth’ at Cop27

Fireworks being fired at police in Leeds, (L) and (R) police vans in Edinburgh

Teenager dies ‘falling through greenhouse’ as firework yobs clash with police in Bonfire night mayhem
Nick Carter paid tribute to his brother Aaron after his death aged 34

'My heart is broken': Nick Carter pays tribute to tragic brother Aaron after he was found dead in bath
Police were called to a fatal double stabbing at the Cricketers Inn, Meopham

Murder probe launched after man stabbed to death and another wounded at Kent village pub

Rescuers search for survivors after the Precision Air flight that was carrying 43 people plunged into Lake Victoria

19 dead after passenger plane crashes in Tanzania

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘Radicalisation is becoming normalised’ warns James O’Brien caller, who says the government’s language is misleading people about migration

James O'Brien caller suggests government rhetoric on migration is misleading people

Pure sweet hopium!: James O’Brien say's cutting down on ‘intoxicating drug of kindness’ towards govt

James O’Brien says he's weaning himself off 'pure sweet hopium!'

Grant Shapps protestors

Grant Shapps hopes protestors spend Christmas in prison after Just Stop Oil block M25

Caller on Sangita Myska's show says he doesn't support nurse strike

'It's a disgusting idea': Caller condemns nurse strike

David Lammy speaks to sister of imprisoned activist

‘Step up and save Alaa’: Sister of imprisoned British-Egyptian activist urges PM to bring her brother home
‘We’re not invaders’ says this Albanian caller who wants Suella Braverman to resign

‘We’re not invaders’ says this Albanian caller who wants Suella Braverman to resign

The 55 percent pension tax is ‘driving people away from work’ warns Andrew Castle

The 55 per cent pension tax is ‘driving people away from work’ warns Andrew Castle

'This is just the beginning of the end': Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says Masih Alinejad

Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says activist and journalist Masih Alinejad

James Brexit

Déjà vu as James O'Brien tries to find out what a Brexit voter thinks they voted for

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit