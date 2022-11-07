Greta Thunberg calls for more 'civil disobedience' in wake of Just Stop Oil protests, as climate action sweeps Europe

By Danielle DeWolfe

Greta Thunberg has said it’s time for her to “give up the megaphone” when it comes to climate change – as the eco-activist calls for more “civil disobedience” to highlight the plight of the planet.

Speaking to Sweden’s TT news agency, Thunberg, 19, took aim at world leaders for their “shocking lack of knowledge” surrounding the subject.

It comes as Just Stop Oil protestors brought the M25 to a halt after climbing a gantry over the motorway, as a wave of eco-protests continue to sweep Europe.

Speaking out on the subject of climate change, Thunberg, a Swedish national, said: “I think that civil disobedience, if we do it right and no one gets hurt, is something that we have to start embracing more.”

Coinciding with the Cop27 Climate Summit taking place in Sharm El-Sheik, Egypt, it also aligns with a newly-erupting reparations row, in which the UK said it is “open to negotiations” on hefty climate payments to poorer nations.

Voicing her intention to step out of the limelight, the news comes four years after the teenager dominated headlines worldwide as part of her ‘school strike for climate'.

The activist added the time had come for those directly impacted by the climate crisis to take over the microphone, with her comments coinciding with the launch of her new publication, The Climate Book.

She also admitted she’s unsure of her next steps following her imminent school graduation.

“We are in an emergency and sometimes it feels like people are focusing a little too short-term when it comes to issues like this," she added.

“So it becomes even more hypocritical when people in Sweden for example say that we have time to adapt and shouldn't fear what will happen in the future.

Pointing out the slow speed in which action is being taken by global leaders, Thunberg described world leaders’ current levels of climate knowledge as “shocking”.

Thunberg's comments come as a wave of climate action sweeps Europe. Picture: Contributor: Ink Drop / Alamy Stock Photo

“Some of the things world leaders and heads of state have said when the microphone is off are hard to believe when you tell people.

“Like, 'If I had known what we were agreeing to when we signed the Paris Agreement I would never have signed', or 'You kids are more knowledgeable in this area than I am'.

“The lack of knowledge among the world's most powerful people is shocking.”

Describing the continued need for the world to “embrace” disruptive protests, Thunberg’s words follow continued efforts by Just Stop Oil and Animal Rebellion to grab headlines across the UK.

From soup being flung at paintings and protestors blocking roads, the ongoing action looks set to continue.