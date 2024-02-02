Breaking News

Greta Thunberg has charge thrown out because police tried to impose 'unlawful' protest conditions

By Emma Soteriou

Greta Thunberg has had her public order charge thrown out of court because police tried to impose "unlawful" conditions on an environment protest.

A judge at Westminster Magistrates' Court ruled the climate activist had no case to answer.

District Judge John Law said the section 14 condition put on a protest outside the Intercontinental Hotel in Mayfair was "unlawful" given its entrances had been cleared by the time of arrest.

He also said insufficient notice of them had been given to the demonstrators.

