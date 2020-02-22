Greta Thunberg: Teenage climate activist to protest in the UK on Friday

22 February 2020, 13:27

Greta Thunberg will be visiting the UK on Friday 28 February
Greta Thunberg will be visiting the UK on Friday 28 February. Picture: PA

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg will be protesting in Bristol on Friday alongside fellow young demonstrators.

The 17-year-old Swedish environmentalist will stand with Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate on the southwestern city's College Green next week.

One of the event's organisers, fellow 17-year-old Milly Sibson, expressed her delight at the chance to hear her "idol" Greta speak in person.

"We are all just so excited - everyone is so excited about the thought of hearing her talk," she said.

"I would love the chance to meet her because she is the founder of this movement and she is so important to it - she is an idol even though she is younger than me.

"We really hope loads of people join us to welcome her to Bristol."

Milly added that the Swedish activist was originally planning to speak in London, however the area planned for demonstrating was too small and therefore the organisers chose Bristol instead.

The southwestern city was awarded the title of European Green Capital in 2015.

