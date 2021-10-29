Greta Thunberg joins London fossil fuel protest ahead of COP26

By Sophie Barnett

Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg has joined hundreds of protesters at a demonstration in central London ahead of Glasgow's COP26 summit.

The Swedish teenager is one of thousands protesting across 26 countries and every continent in the world during the 'Day of Action', demanding the global financial system stops putting money into the use of fossil fuels.

As she arrived at the protest outside Standard Chartered a group of people, including photographers, gathered round the teenager, who was wearing a face mask.

The protesters demanded Standard Chartered looks at its investments into the support of fossil fuels.

There was a large police presence at the scene of the protest.

The group held posters which read "stop funding our destruction" and "save our country".

The 18-year-old didn't make a speech at the demonstration, but was seen chanting and singing alongside fellow activists.

Among the chants were: "we are unstoppable, another world is possible".

She quickly left the protest, appearing to be uncomfortable with the number of media members at the demonstration.

Ms Thunberg will now head to Glasgow, which is playing host to the COP26 summit next week.

Kevin Wright, a teacher from Greenwich, said of the Silvertown Tunnel: "We cannot afford it environmentally or financially. There are no grounds that makes it good. It will draw large traffic into the most densely populated parts of the UK."

He said his children used to "cough themselves to sleep" from pollution in the area.

"All I see is self-interest in this tunnel, all I see is harm, but to some it's big money and to Khan it's probably his pension," Mr Wright added.

COP26 is the 26th annual climate change summit for the United Nations.

It is being held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12, a year later than originally planned as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Up to 25,000 people in total are expected to attend, including high-profile names like David Attenborough.