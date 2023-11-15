Breaking News

Greta Thunberg pleads not guilty to public order offence at court in London

15 November 2023, 11:33 | Updated: 15 November 2023, 11:44

Greta Thunberg pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court
Greta Thunberg pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Greta Thunberg has pleaded not guilty to a public order offence after appearing at court in London.

The Swedish climate campaigner was arrested last month as she protested outside an oil and gas business event at a posh hotel in the capital.

She appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday accused of breaching the 1986 Public Order Act by failing to leave the road to protest on the pavement.

The 20-year-old arrived as Greenpeace and Fossil Free London campaigners protested outside the court, unveiling banners saying "Oily Money Out" and "Make Polluters Pay".

