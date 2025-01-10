Exclusive

'I was raped by nine men but only one faced justice': Grooming survivor 'failed by the system' calls for inquiry

10 January 2025, 09:02 | Updated: 10 January 2025, 09:28

Samantha Walker-Roberts was raped by nine men but only one (L) faced justice
Samantha Walker-Roberts was raped by nine men but only one (L) faced justice. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A grooming survivor has told LBC she was "failed by the system" after only one man was convicted of her gang rape.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Samantha Walker-Roberts, 31, told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast she believes she was raped by as many as nine men in Oldham, Greater Manchester, in 2006 aged 12. When the case went through the courts, four were prosecuted.

Just one - Shakil Chowdhury, then aged 39 - was jailed in 2007, for six years after admitting six counts of rape.

He served only three years in prison. Another man fled because the judge gave him his passport back, Ms Walker-Roberts said.

Police have never been able to track the other rapists down, Ms Walker-Roberts said.

Read more: Nigel Farage pledges to launch Reform's own inquiry into grooming gangs scandal

Read more: Home Office refuses to release grooming gang deportation data despite backlash over scandal

Shakil Chowdhury
Shakil Chowdhury. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to LBC in a broadcast exclusive, Ms Walker-Roberts said she had been sexually assaulted in a church and went to police to ask for help. She said officers told her to "sober up" and come back at a later date.

Two men arrived at the police station, offered to give her a lift, and the police desk clerk told her to go with them, Ms Walker-Roberts said. She was then taken to a property and raped.

A debate has raged in recent weeks over launching a national inquiry into grooming gangs, after possibly thousands of girls were assaulted over decades in several towns across the UK.

The issue has been championed by the right-wing billionaire Elon Musk, the American owner of social media site X. Keir Starmer clashed with Musk over the grooming gangs debate, and criticised the "far-right".

Many of the perpetrators of the mass rapes of children were said to be men of Pakistani origin and some have raised concerns that investigations were hampered by fears of appearing racist.

Ms Walker-Roberts said she backed a government inquiry into Oldham, but that "a national inquiry will overshadow Oldham".

She said she appreciated that Elon Musk has drawn attention to the topic of grooming gangs, adding that it had not been talked about openly enough before. "For too long we've whispered about this topic and never really made it open," she added.

Ms Walker-Roberts said that an inquiry needed to look at social services predominantly, adding: "I feel that there’s a lot of victim blaming..."

She said that the inquiry also needs to "look at the bigger picture" of why so many young girls were vulnerable and able to be preyed upon.

"Usually it's because they've come from a broken home and social services didn't safeguard them."

Samantha Walker-Roberts
Samantha Walker-Roberts. Picture: Social media

She said that she had had an apology from Greater Manchester Police, but that it was essentially meaningless to her.

Ms Walker-Roberts said that she had been let down and officers could have done a lot more at the time to pursue prosecutions "if they had done their job properly".

She said she was speaking publicly and waiving her anonymity because a lot of survivors are scared to come forward. She said that she hoped speaking out about her experiences would give survivors confidence.

Ms Walker-Roberts was first groomed online aged just 12, by Paul Waites, a former teacher who later sexually assaulted and raped her.

Nick Ferrari says politicians ‘are frightened’ over terminology around grooming gangs

In April 2015, Waites, then 42, was jailed for eleven years for rape, four years concurrently for causing or inciting sexual activity with an underage child, three years concurrently for sexual assault, two years concurrently for sexual assault and 12 months concurrently for sexual grooming.

Weeks after the attack by Waites, Ms Walker-Roberts, still aged 12, fell into the clutches of a paedophile ring and was raped repeatedly by a gang at a house in Oldham.

She told police she had originally gone to the police station to report a sexual assault but was ordered to go home and sober up.

But she was picked up by strangers, passed around among predators, and raped.

Ms Walker-Roberts went on to launch 'You have not defeated me', a campaign which demanded more support and understanding for grooming victims.

The government has refused to launch a fresh national inquiry into grooming gangs, pointing out that there has already been one and they are focused on implementing some of the recommendations.

Victims minister Alex Davies-Jones told Nick on Tuesday that British people want "less talk, more action".

A vote attempting to force an inquiry, led by the Conservatives, failed this week.

Labour's mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said this week that he supports a new inquiry, breaking with the government. He also criticised the Conservatives for "opportunism".

Lisa Nandy, a government minister told Nick she understands his concerns about the limited powers of local inquiries.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Joe Biden speaks alongside Kamala Harris during a briefing on the response to the wildfires

Joe Biden tells Kamala Harris to 'fire away' in awkward moment during briefing on LA wildfires

California Wildfires Photo Gallery

Death toll from Los Angeles-area fires rises to 10

Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and former Prime Minister Liz Truss at the 2022 Tory conference

Liz Truss legal threat to PM over claim she crashed economy was for ‘publicity,’ says her former Chancellor

Exclusive
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York 'thrilled' to support Nick Ferrari's Kids Who Read Succeed campaign.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York 'thrilled' to support Nick Ferrari's Kids Who Read Succeed campaign

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican governors at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida

Trump to be sentenced in hush money case days before return to White House

Paris Hilton said she was devastated at the loss of her Malibu beach house

'The heartbreak is truly indescribable': Paris Hilton returns to charred remains of her Malibu beach house

Thousands gather in central London afternoon for a march in support of Palestine.

Palestine protesters hit out after police block London march from starting near synagogue

The sisters went missing on Thursday

Urgent hunt for twin sisters, 32, who disappeared during walk along river at night

A man has been detained on suspicion of lighting the latest Kenneth Fire

LA arson suspect arrested as investigation launched into Kenneth Fire

The Dawood family before the sub trip.

Millionaire businessman killed in Titan sub catastrophe left wife with less than £100k in Britain

Trump

Appeals court denies bid to block public release of Trump January 6 probe

APTOPIX California Wildfires

New LA-area fire prompts more evacuations with more than 10,000 structures lost

Trump

Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to delay sentencing in New York hush money case

The US Supreme Court has rejected Trump’s last-minute attempt to delay his sentencing on Friday for his hush money case.

US Supreme Court rejects Trump's last-minute bid to delay sentencing in hush money case

Three men have been jailed over a crime spree that included ripping a cash machine off a shop front using a stolen JCB forklift.

Burglars who ripped cash machine off Home Bargains store with stolen JCB forklift jailed

China beckons for Rachel Reeves as chancellor faces down fears of mounting UK debt crisis

China beckons for Rachel Reeves - as chancellor faces mounting fears over UK debt crisis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Musk had said Ms Phillips “deserves to be in prison” following the decision, and called her a ‘rape genocide apologist’ in another tweet.

Elon Musk tweets 'probed by UK counter-extremism unit' over concerns they pose a ‘risk to Britain’
French President Emmanuel Macron cuts the Epiphany cake after his speech to the French Bakery and Pastry Federation members during the traditional Epiphany cake ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP)

French council accused of ‘destroying’ country's Christian heritage over 'pagan' pastry

Orlin Roussev, 46, boasted to his controller that he felt like the James Bond character ‘Q’.

Russian spy found hoarding gadgets in Norfolk hotel 'boasted he was James Bond character Q'
Colin Stonehouse (L) and David Kirkbride (R) were both jailed for 21 months.

Couple who joined far-right riot outside hotel housing asylum seekers jailed

Temperatures have been forecast to fall as low as -20C.

UK set for the 'coldest night' of winter as temperatures plummet as low as -20C

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'
The men have been missing since New Year's Day.

Search teams ‘find glasses’ of missing London hiker just metres from friend’s body in Dolomites as manhunt continues
Venezuela Inauguration Protests

Venezuelan opposition leader arrested after anti-government protest

james mcmurdock

'Criminal in our midst': Government urged to ban those convicted of violence against women from running as MPs
Mercury Flyby

Spacecraft buzzes Mercury’s north pole and beams back stunning photos

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion
Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew reported to police for 'using fake name', as fresh royal row erupts

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News