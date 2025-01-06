Home Office refuses to release grooming gang deportation data despite backlash over scandal

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

The Home Office is declining to reveal how many grooming gang members have been deported amid calls for a government-backed inquiry into the scandal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Home Office minister Jess Phillips rejected Oldham Council's request for a government-led inquiry into historical child sexual exploitation in October - saying the council should lead it instead.

Her decision was reported by GB News on Wednesday and was criticised by Elon Musk on his social media platform X, and several senior Conservatives.

There have since been calls to see the figures on the deportation of grooming gang members following examples of foreign criminals managing to avoid being sent back to their home countries after serving jail time for serious offences.

The Home Office insisted that it will “do everything” to ensure serious foreign offenders are deported, but has declined to reveal the specific figures for convicted groomers.

Home Office minister Jess Phillips rejected Oldham Council's request for a government-led inquiry into historical child sexual exploitation. Picture: Alamy

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman has called for a “zero tolerance approach” to the deportation of foreign child sex offenders.

She said: “We need to have a zero tolerance approach when it comes to deporting those foreign nationals who have been found guilty of these heinous crimes.”

However, a Home Office source said that the number of foreign criminals being deported from the UK dropped under the Conservative government.

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman has called for a 'zero tolerance approach'. Picture: Alamy

Qari Abdul Rauf, a ringleader of the Rochdale paedophile ring, was still living in the UK in 2024.

The father of five, who worked as a taxi driver and Muslim preacher, was among nine Asian men found guilty of sex offences against vulnerable girls in 2012 and received a six year jail sentence.

He was released in November 2014 after serving just two years and six months and - despite former Home Secretary Theresa May ordering him to be deported - he remained in Rochdale as of this time last year.

Pakistan reportedly refused to take Rauf, sparking anger among victims.

Read more: Starmer slams 'desperate' Elon Musk for spreading 'lies' and 'whipping up intimidation'

Read more: Starmer unveils plans to reform NHS as he pledges to slash waiting times

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, last night called on ministers to restrict visas for countries such as Pakistan if they refuse to accept groomers.

“Governments have been trying to deport these perpetrators for years, including stripping them of citizenship where possible,” he told the Telegraph.

“If their original home country does not take them back, we should look at reducing or stopping visas to nationals of those countries.

“I expect the countries concerned will then rapidly reconsider their position.”

Sir Keir Starmer accused people of "spreading lies" about grooming gangs. Picture: Alamy

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer accused people of "spreading lies" about grooming gangs and said they are not interested in victims after Mr Musk accused him of being "complicit" in the scandal.

"Those that are spreading lies and misinformation as far and wide as possible, they're not interested in victims. They're interested in themselves," Sir Keir said.

"I enjoy the thrust of politics, the robust debate that we must have. But that's got to be based on facts and truth, not on lies. Not on those who are so desperate for attention that they're prepared to debase themselves and their country.”

He said he would not comment on specific people's accusations but was answering a question about Mr Musk claiming Ms Phillips "deserves to be in jail" and calling her a "rape genocide apologist".