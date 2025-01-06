Home Office refuses to release grooming gang deportation data despite backlash over scandal

6 January 2025, 13:14

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

The Home Office is declining to reveal how many grooming gang members have been deported amid calls for a government-backed inquiry into the scandal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Home Office minister Jess Phillips rejected Oldham Council's request for a government-led inquiry into historical child sexual exploitation in October - saying the council should lead it instead.

Her decision was reported by GB News on Wednesday and was criticised by Elon Musk on his social media platform X, and several senior Conservatives.

There have since been calls to see the figures on the deportation of grooming gang members following examples of foreign criminals managing to avoid being sent back to their home countries after serving jail time for serious offences.

The Home Office insisted that it will “do everything” to ensure serious foreign offenders are deported, but has declined to reveal the specific figures for convicted groomers.

Home Office minister Jess Phillips rejected Oldham Council's request for a government-led inquiry into historical child sexual exploitation
Home Office minister Jess Phillips rejected Oldham Council's request for a government-led inquiry into historical child sexual exploitation. Picture: Alamy

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman has called for a “zero tolerance approach” to the deportation of foreign child sex offenders.

She said: “We need to have a zero tolerance approach when it comes to deporting those foreign nationals who have been found guilty of these heinous crimes.”

However, a Home Office source said that the number of foreign criminals being deported from the UK dropped under the Conservative government.

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman has called for a 'zero tolerance approach'
Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman has called for a 'zero tolerance approach'. Picture: Alamy

Qari Abdul Rauf, a ringleader of the Rochdale paedophile ring, was still living in the UK in 2024.

The father of five, who worked as a taxi driver and Muslim preacher, was among nine Asian men found guilty of sex offences against vulnerable girls in 2012 and received a six year jail sentence.

He was released in November 2014 after serving just two years and six months and - despite former Home Secretary Theresa May ordering him to be deported - he remained in Rochdale as of this time last year.

Pakistan reportedly refused to take Rauf, sparking anger among victims.

Read more: Starmer slams 'desperate' Elon Musk for spreading 'lies' and 'whipping up intimidation'

Read more: Starmer unveils plans to reform NHS as he pledges to slash waiting times

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, last night called on ministers to restrict visas for countries such as Pakistan if they refuse to accept groomers.

“Governments have been trying to deport these perpetrators for years, including stripping them of citizenship where possible,” he told the Telegraph.

“If their original home country does not take them back, we should look at reducing or stopping visas to nationals of those countries.

“I expect the countries concerned will then rapidly reconsider their position.”

Sir Keir Starmer accused people of "spreading lies" about grooming gangs
Sir Keir Starmer accused people of "spreading lies" about grooming gangs. Picture: Alamy

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer accused people of "spreading lies" about grooming gangs and said they are not interested in victims after Mr Musk accused him of being "complicit" in the scandal.

"Those that are spreading lies and misinformation as far and wide as possible, they're not interested in victims. They're interested in themselves," Sir Keir said.

"I enjoy the thrust of politics, the robust debate that we must have. But that's got to be based on facts and truth, not on lies. Not on those who are so desperate for attention that they're prepared to debase themselves and their country.”

He said he would not comment on specific people's accusations but was answering a question about Mr Musk claiming Ms Phillips "deserves to be in jail" and calling her a "rape genocide apologist".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bianca Perea was diagnosed with the most advanced kind of bowel cancer in November 2021

Woman cancer-free after UK's first liver transplant for advanced bowel cancer

City minister Tulip Siddiq has submitted herself to the government's standards watchdog amid corruption concerns.

Labour minister Tulip Siddiq refers herself to ethics watchdog over corruption allegations

The Vivienne's ex husband has shared a heartbreaking tribute to the Drag Race star.

The Vivienne’s ex-husband breaks silence in heartbreaking tribute to Drag Race star

Policemen block a main road

Gun attack on bus carrying Israelis in occupied West Bank kills three

Protesters in their thousands

South Korean authorities debate tougher measures to detain impeached President

Blackwall tunnel south entrance

Drivers to be charged to use Blackwall tunnel for first time in 130 years

Gatwick Airport station has been closed after a fire broke out on a train.

Gatwick Airport station evacuated as train catches fire

France Sarkozy, looking very serious

Ex-French president stands trial over alleged campaign funding by Gaddafi

A man has been charged with helping Daniel Khalife after the former soldier escaped HMP Wandsworth

Man, 25, charged with assisting Daniel Khalife after ex-soldier's prison escape

Six-month-old Sophia Kelemen has died, police confirmed

Six-month old baby killed after horror crash in multi-storey car park - as man charged with causing death by dangerous driving
The Pope at the Vatican on the Feast of Epiphany

Pope names first woman as head of major Vatican office

Austria’s Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl leaves the presidential office, in Vienna

Austrian far-right given mandate to lead government

Oat milk cartons are seen on display. Non-dairy milk alternatives could lead to a higher risk of depression, according to a recent study.

Plant-based milk drinkers could be at higher risk of depression, study finds

Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered his first major speech of 2025 sat a hospital in Surrey

Starmer unveils plans to reform NHS as he pledges to slash waiting times

Herbert Kickl shouts into a microphone

Austrian far right leader meets President amid new government speculation

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for nearly all parts of the UK, with heavy rain and snow leading to travel disruption.

Met Office issues new snow warnings as map reveals where blizzard will hit over next few days

Latest News

See more Latest News

Keir Starmer has blasted Elon Musk as "desperate" after he attacked Labour MP Jess Phillips.

Keir Starmer slams 'desperate' Elon Musk for spreading 'lies' and 'whipping up intimidation'
Russian combat training in trench conditions

Russia claims it has captured another town in eastern Ukraine

James Lee Williams, better known by the stage name The Vivienne

‘No suspicious circumstances’ in death of Drag Race star The Vivienne, say police

Joe Biden at a lectern before the stars and stripes

Biden says Americans should not forget Capitol attack

Elon Musk has claimed Americans need to liberate the UK from its 'tyrannical government' in his latest attack in Keir Starmer.

Elon Musk says America should 'liberate Britain from tyrannical government' in latest attack on Starmer
Carol Acosta, 27, known online as Killadamente

Influencer and mum-of-two dies ‘after choking on her dinner’ in front of family in New York restaurant
Police told residents in a north London neighbourhood to play classical music as a strategy to fend off criminals.

Londoners terrified by drug dealers and vandals told by police to 'play classical music' to fend off thugs
Workers clean up at a beach

More than 30 dolphins dead since oil spill near southern Russia, experts say

Deise Moura has been arrested on suspicion of killing her relatives with a poisonous Christmas cake

Daughter-in-law of woman who baked Christmas cake that killed three people is arrested

People lay flowers in the cathedral square of Magdeburg

Death toll from German Christmas market attack rises to six

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle and her father are estranged.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle opens up about relationship with the Duchess of Sussex

Inside source claims George is set to attend Marlborough College.

Prince George 'set to attend' the same £59,000-per-year school as Princess Kate

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack

William and Kate pay tribute to Brit killed in New Orleans terror attack as he's named as former royal nanny's stepson

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News