"Grossly Offensive" Poster Displayed At Labour Party Conference

Labour found itself embroiled in another antisemitism row when protestors were allowed to display a “grossly offensive and racist” poster outside the party’s conference for three hours before police finally intervened.

The picture depicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appearing to bomb Jeremy Corbyn.

It was initially deemed “acceptable” by Sussex Police when it was first displayed just before lunchtime on Sunday.

A group of counter demonstrators tried to pull the poster down before police intervened.

A Labour press officer then asked the police to remove the picture, describing it as “grossly offensive and racist” and saying that may constitute a hate crime.

But Sussex Police refused until they took the decision later this afternoon that it should be removed.

The party has faced a litany of allegations against members accused of antisemitism.

The party itself has also been accused of failing to get to grips with the problem and expel party members who are antisemitic.

The party is currently facing an investigation into claims it is institutionally racist by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission.