Breaking News

Gurkhas end hunger strike after UK Govt agrees to talks over pensions

19 August 2021, 17:52 | Updated: 19 August 2021, 18:50

Gurkha veteran Dhan Bahadur Garung protesting outside Downing Street
Gurkha veteran Dhan Bahadur Garung protesting outside Downing Street. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Gurkhas protesting outside Downing Street have ended their 13-day hunger strike after the UK Government agreed to talks with the Nepalese Embassy over equal pensions for veterans.

The ex-servicemen had not eaten for almost a fortnight, causing one 60-year-old to be admitted to hospital with heart problems early on Wednesday.

Their demands include calling for equal pensions for Gurkhas who retired before 1997 and are not eligible for a full UK armed forces pension.

A spokesman for the group said on Thursday that Dhan Gurung, from Basingstoke, had less than a week before his condition became really serious.

Read more: Gurkha hunger strike protester returns to Westminster after heart issue

Read more: Joanna Lumley urges Govt to meet with 'brave and loyal' Gurkha veterans

But on Thursday afternoon, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced it would open talks with the Nepalese Embassy about the matter.

A spokeswoman for the MoD said: "We are happy the Satyagraha (non-violent resistance) group have agreed to break their fast.

"Our primary concern is always the health and welfare of our serving personnel and veterans and this strike was not a course of action we encouraged."

She added: "We look forward to meeting with the group next month alongside the Nepali Ambassador to move forward together."

Watch: Defence Sec 'supports' Gurkhas but says pension changes not done before

Watch: 'Why remove Gurkhas tent but allow XR to put a boat in Oxford Circus?'

The Gurkha Equal Rights campaign group tweeted on Thursday afternoon: "BREAKING NEWS ! Government has a struck a deal with the Nepal Embassy for a government to government dialogue.

"13 days of fast unto death, the hunger strike has now been called off ! Thank you everyone for your support and love!"

MP for Aldershot Leo Docherty, the Minister for Defence People and Veterans, said: "Useful discussions today with H.E. The Ambassador of Nepal, and I’m pleased that Gurkha Satyagraha have ended their hunger strike and agreed to dialogue.

"I value our Gurkha Veterans and my door is always open."

The Gurkha men, recruited from Nepal, have a reputation as hard and loyal fighters and are known for the trademark curved kukri blades they carry sheathed on their belts.

Around 200,000 fought in both world wars, also serving in places such as Hong Kong, Malaysia, Borneo, Cyprus, the Falklands, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Those who served from 1948 to 2007 were members of the Gurkha Pension Scheme until the differences between Gurkhas' terms and conditions of service and those of their British counterparts were removed.

Serving Gurkhas, and those with service on or after 1 July 1997, could then opt to transfer into the Armed Forces Pension Scheme.

Speaking previously about the protest, Mr Gurung said: "We will keep coming back here, we want to continue our hunger (strike) until death.

"We don't care about sacrificing our life."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chicago police officers salute as the body of murdered Chicago police officer Ella French is carried into the St Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel for a funeral service (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Officers stand to attention as murdered Chicago policewoman is laid to rest
A sketch of Jerhonda Pace giving evidence (Elizabeth Williams/AP)

Accuser tells court R Kelly made her dress like girl scout and wear pigtails
Another work has appeared in Essex, which could be another of Banksy's latest works.

Possible Banksy discovered in Essex after 'Spraycation'

The Pentagon (Charles Dharapak/AP)

Pentagon says 7,000 civilians have been evacuated from Afghanistan
A traffic sign pokes out from the debris of a landslide triggered by Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake, alongside a road in Rampe, Haiti (Matias Delacroix/AP)

Tensions rise in Haiti over trickle of aid following quake and storm
An helicopter drops water on a wildfire near Le Luc, southern France (Daniel Cole/PA)

Fire crews continue efforts to subdue wildfire near French Riviera

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Afghanistan: Govt 'using' refugee programme to 'cover destruction' of asylum system, says Refugee Action chief

'Govt is using Afghan refugee scheme to cover destruction of asylum system'
One former Royal Marine told LBC about his experiences on Op Herrick [File Photo]

'I wake up and feel my pistol strapped to my leg' ex-Marine on his Afghanistan service
Afghans continue to wait at airport in Kabul

'Grim' desperate and sad' scenes as mothers throw babies over fence at Kabul airport
Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'

Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'
UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Defence Select Committee Chair

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood
'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty

'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London