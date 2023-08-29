Man who became internet sensation after BBC mistakenly interviewed him live on TV plans to sue corporation

29 August 2023, 11:15

Guy Goma became an internet sensation overnight
Guy Goma became an internet sensation overnight. Picture: Shutterstock/BBC
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A man who became an internet sensation overnight after the BBC mistakenly interviewed him on TV says he is planning to sue the corporation over lost earnings from the clip.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Guy Goma turned up at the corporations HQ headquarters for a job interview in 2006, but was mistakenly put live on BBC News to be asked questions about internet music downloads.

He had taken the place of Guy Kewney, an IT journalist, who had been invited on to talk about a legal battle between Apple Corps and Apple Computers.

Mr Goma's interview has been viewed on the internet millions of times, but he says he has not received any royalties arising from the interview.

Guy Goma: 'Greatest' case of mistaken identity on live TV ever? BBC News

He told the Accidental Celebrities podcast: "I contacted them, they didn't answer me. Did they pay me for that interview? No.

"They are waiting for me to take them to the court."

When asked by hosts Josh Pieters and Archie Manners if he intends to go to court against the corporation, he replied: "I'm going to go...because of the money they made on it and they didn't give me any single penny."

He added that the BBC has been using the clip for 17 years with "no penny to me", later adding "that clip made them richer".

Read More: Chris Packham reported to police for sniffing wild goshawk chicks live on TV

Read More: Parasitic 8cm-long worm found ‘alive and wriggling’ in woman’s brain after months of ‘depression and forgetfulness’

Mr Manners told him the lack of payment seemed "incredibly unfair" given how many times the clip has been watched.

Earlier on the podcast, Mr Goma revealed how when he arrived at BBC studios he was given make-up.

He said: "I said 'excuse me, I don't need that, I just came for the job interview, I don't need make-up'."

Guy Goma
Guy Goma. Picture: Shutterstock

In the clip, he initially appeared surprised but answered all questions and claims business journalist Karen Bowerman did not realise anything was wrong.

After the interview, he told the BBC it had interviewed the wrong person but he did not hear from the broadcaster "for a week", missed the job interview and did not get the position.

The BBC has not commented on the situation.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Toyota's Motomachi plant

All assembly lines at Toyota’s Japan car plants shut down by computer problems

Downing Street was not drawn on speculation a French airline's error was to blame for air traffic control havoc

Downing Street says 'wait for investigation' after suggestions French airline's error led to UK air traffic control chaos
Latif Khoosa, a member of Imran Khan's legal team, leaves Islamabad High Court

Pakistan court suspends ex-PM Khan’s corruption conviction and jail sentence

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Putin not planning to attend funeral of Wagner chief Prigozhin, says Kremlin

A drone equipped with thermal imaging cameras patrols over Kavouri beach and woodland, in southern Athens

Massive wildfire in north-eastern Greece burns for 11th day

Sadiq Khan has expanded Ulez to cover all of London

Sadiq Khan denies Ulez is a cash grab as it expands to cover all of London

TFL website crashes on the morning of Ulez expansion.

TfL website crashes on morning of ULEZ expansion, leaving many London drivers waiting to see if their car is compliant

Pope Francis

Vatican seeks to calm outrage over Pope’s praise for Russia’s imperial past

Residents of Tampa in Florida stock up on sandbags

Storm surges forecast for Florida Gulf Coast as Idalia strengthens to hurricane

Inflation has fallen for fresh food products

Fresh food price inflation slows in boost for shoppers amid cost of living crisis

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng

Chinese official tells US commerce secretary he is ready to improve co-operation

Nadine Dorries has formally quit as MP nearly three months after announcing her intentions to resign.

Nadine Dorries formally quits as Tory MP more than two months after announcing plans to resign with 'immediate effect'

Erin Patterson insisted she ate the same meal that killed three others and left another fighting for his life

Toxicologist reveals horrific final moments of guests who ate beef wellington meal 'containing death cap mushroom'

Medics discovered an 8cm worm in the woman's brain.

Parasitic 8cm-long worm found ‘alive and wriggling’ in woman’s brain after months of ‘depression and forgetfulness’

A parasite in a specimen jar

Surgeon probing Australian woman’s mystery symptoms finds live worm in her brain

Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un says North Korea must be ready for US-led invasion plots

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chris Packham has been reported to the police

Chris Packham reported to police for sniffing wild goshawk chicks live on TV

Residents of the Ulez-free street are being offered hefty sums for parking space.

Drivers offer residents of ULEZ-free road ‘£100 a month’ to use their driveways in bid to dodge fees
Simon Calder anticipated the disruption will start to clear up on Wednesday

Air traffic control chaos cancels 250,000 passengers' flights but disruption set to ease on Wednesday
Susan Hall was speaking to LBC's NIck Ferrari about the Notting Hill Carnival

'Move it to a park': Tory Mayor candidate says move 'dangerous' Notting Hill Carnival to 'easier to police' location
Scooter destroyed in wildfire

Greece reinforces firefighters as massive wildfire shows no sign of abating

Satellite image of Typhoon Saola

Typhoon Saola to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Taiwan on way to China

Environmental groups have warned the plans could pollute England's rivers

Michael Gove planning to rewrite water pollution rules in bid to boost housebuilding

On Monday flights to the UK and Ireland were cancelled as a result of air traffic control issues in the UK

Brit stranded in Portugal for at least a week amid air traffic control chaos faces having to take unpaid leave
Luis Rubiales has said he refuses to resign

Spanish FA urges suspended president Luis Rubiales to quit as pressure grows following Jenni Hermoso kiss
Two men are in hospital

Man in critical condition after series of stabbings at Notting Hill carnival

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is unlikely to return to public duties despite recent apparent shows of support

Prince Andrew 'much-loved' but will not return to public royal duties despite recent shows of support
Diana's death will be treated sensitively, an executive producer on The Crown has vowed

Princess Diana's death scene in The Crown will be treated with 'sensitivity' after photos of paparazzi chase recreation
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Meghan to join Harry at Invictus Games amid claims she won't be in UK for first anniversary of Queen's death

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller on ULEZ

'This is the day London's economy will die': Caller vents as ULEZ expansion is implemented

Sangita Myska

'It's just totally disingenuous': Sangita Myska reacts to Braverman's push for police to investigate 'every theft'
Gavin Barwell says the anti-Tory vote will be split in the upcoming by-election

Nadine Dorries’s resignation has triggered the 'most interesting by-election' for years, says former Tory insider
Caller criticises Sadiq Khan for worsening London's air quality

Sadiq Khan is 'mostly responsible' for the decrease in London's air quality, says caller

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after mugshot revealed
ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says
Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity
Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal
Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit