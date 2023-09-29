Furious parents of black girl snubbed in medal ceremony brand Gymnastics Ireland's apology 'useless'

29 September 2023, 15:54

Her parents have called the apology "useless".
Her parents have called the apology "useless". Picture: Twitter

By Jasmine Moody

The parents of a 10-year-old gymnast, who was skipped during a medal ceremony, have said Gymnastics Ireland only apologised because "the world wanted them to".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The incident occurred at the GymStart event in Dublin in March 2022, where footage showed the girl's white peers receiving a medal while she was left out.

The 10-year-old could be seen looking disappointed and asking the girl next to her what had happened.

A year and a half after the snub, Gymnastics Ireland released an apology, stating that it was "deeply sorry", but the parents believe they only apologised because they "cried for so long".

Read more: Outpouring of support for black girl ‘overlooked’ for gymnastics medal in Ireland as official body issues ‘unreserved’ apology

Read more: 'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

The full statement read: "What happened on the day should not have happened, and for that, we are deeply sorry. We are also sorry that what has happened since that date has caused further upset."

Gymnastics Ireland claimed it had offered an "in-person apology" and decided that "mediation was the best way forward".

The sports body continued: "We know now we need to do more. We are committed to ensuring nothing like this will happen again.

"We appointed an independent expert to review our policies and procedures earlier this year, and a series of recommendations have resulted, which we are fully committed to implementing so that this does not ever happen again.

"We would also like to engage with the gymnast's family and Sport Against Racism Ireland (SARI) to listen to any suggestions they have as to how our procedures can be improved in this regard.

"We are happy to see that the gymnast continues to participate in Gymnastics Ireland events, and we look forward to welcoming her back to our future events also.

"Finally, we would like to make it absolutely clear that Gymnastics Ireland condemns any form of racism whatsoever."

Her parents have called the apology "useless" as they had to wait 18 months.
Her parents have called the apology "useless" as they had to wait 18 months. Picture: Twitter

However, the mother of the girl told the BBC that the apology is "so useless", adding that she has not even told her daughter because "it's been well over a year".

"They only sent us an apology because the world wanted them to, because we cried for so long.

"I didn't believe in this day and time that this could happen. It is painful to actually state the obvious - my daughter was the only black child in that competition; she stood out well, there was no excuse for what happened.

"She felt very upset about what happened. It was almost as if though they blamed her for being black. It's something very uncomfortable for a 10-year-old to go through."

The mother reportedly emailed Gymnastics Ireland a day after the incident in hopes of receiving an apology.

However, the family only received a short letter from the judge at the event a year later, addressed as "to whom it concerns".

The BBC found out that the judge who snubbed the girl wrote an apology email shortly after the incident and sent it to Gymnastics Ireland to pass on to the family.

The judge wrote that she was sorry for creating upset and that "she was very nervous" and made "a genuine mistake."

She continued: “When I realised my mistake, I ran back to get your lovely child a participation medal and apologise."

However, this email was never forwarded to the family.

Her father said: "They tried to cover up like it didn't happen. They probably thought that with time they'll forget about it. It was painful. You have to beg for an apology."

The resurfaced video has caused great uproar among viewers, including LBC’s Sangita Myska, who said the video made her "teary".

'I felt teary': Sangita Myska gives her reaction to young black gymnast denied medal

The footage from March 2022 has gone viral and was condemned by many, including Olympic champion Simone Biles, who branded the snub as "heartbreaking".

In a video to the young gymnast, Ms Biles said: "I wanted to let you know that I saw how you were treated at your GymStart event recently.

Simone Biles showed her support to the young gymnast
Simone Biles showed her support to the young gymnast. Picture: Alamy

"I was completely shocked and wanted to let you know that you deserve a medal just like all of the other girls.

"I know you've worked incredibly hard at the sport and I wanted to say I am rooting for you from here. Sending you my very best and know that there are so many of us here to support you."

The sports body admitted they took too long to make an apology, blaming the delay on "human error, threats of legal action, intervention by third parties, and our own understanding that this was a complaint from the parents against the official".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Northeast Rain

Rush-hour rainstorm causes transport chaos in New York City

School Shooting-Michigan

Teenager could face life in jail for killing four students at Michigan school

Melania Trump renegotiates her pre-nup amid Donald Trump's legal troubles

Melania Trump ‘renegotiates pre-nup’ after Donald Trump found liable for fraud

Jessie J revealed that she has split from her label

Jessie J jokes she is 'unemployed' as she splits from record label after 17 years

Kate to miss this year's Earthshot event in Singapore due to George's exams

Kate to miss William's Earthshot trip to Singapore to support Prince George during his exams

Bullfighting is exempt

Spanish law strengthens animal rights – with exemption on bullfights

Forensic experts examine the Sycamore Gap Tree

Who cut down the Sycamore Gap Tree? Forensic examiners search scene as theories mount

Pedro Sanchez

Spain’s Socialist leader could become PM despite election defeat

Up to 50 pupils injured after a school bus flipped over in rush hour on the M53

Girl, 14, and driver killed after school bus flips over on M53 leaving up to 50 pupils injured

The ban is set to come into force on Sunday.

Takeaway mayhem as hospitality firms face £200 fines as plastic packaging ban set to come into force this weekend

Dianne Feinstein

Trailblazing US Democratic senator Dianne Feinstein dies aged 90

Tohoku Safari Park, Japan.

Lion mauls zookeeper to death after turning on him after he forgot to lock the cage door

Pakistan Bombing

Deadly blast hits celebration rally in south-west Pakistan

Jermaine Baker who was shot by a Met Police officer

Met Police officer who shot Jermaine Baker dead will face gross misconduct hearing

The Sycamore Gap Tree may grow again, says environmental experts.

Glimmer of hope for Sycamore Gap stump as shoots could regrow from 'deliberately' felled tree

Putin holds a meeting

Putin orders former Wagner figure to command volunteer units in Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thousands of London Underground workers are set to strike

Londoners warned not to use Tube on strike days next week, with some lines not running at all
Floral tributes

Questions had been raised over alleged gunman’s mental state, hospital says

Elianne Andam who was stabbed to death in Croydon.

Boy, 17, appears in court charged with murder of Croydon schoolgirl Elianne Andam

A man has been left with potentially 'life-changing' injuries.

Man stabbed in Croydon just half a mile away from Elianne Andam vigil, less than 24 hours after teen girl was killed
Up to 50 pupils injured after a school bus flipped over in rush hour on the M53

Major incident declared after school bus flips over on M53 leaving up to 50 pupils injured - one with major trauma
A new report calls for the Minister for Pubs to be brought back to lead a cross-government taskforce responsible for long-term strategy for British pubs

Calls to 'bring back' Minister for Pubs to help save 'beating heart of communities' amid calls for tax rebates
A police horse was attacked by a dog in Victoria Park

'Irresponsible' owner of American Bully that savaged police horse in east London park convicted of dog offences
Boy bailed over felling of Sycamore Gap Tree

Boy, 16, arrested after world-renowned Sycamore Gap Tree cut down released on bail

German shoppers

Inflation drops sharply in Europe – but higher oil prices loom

Iranian satellite launch

US acknowledges Iranian satellite has successfully reached orbit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl
Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit