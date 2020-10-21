Gyms allowed to reopen in Liverpool region

21 October 2020, 10:41

Gyms in the Liverpool region can reopen under Tier 3
Gyms in the Liverpool region can reopen under Tier 3. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Liverpool City Region metro mayor Steve Rotheram today confirmed that gyms in the area would be allowed to reopen under Tier 3 restrictions.

He asked for scientific evidence on why they were ordered to close, following the announcement gyms in Lancashire would remain open in Tier 3.

Reading a statement on behalf of local leaders, he said: "Collectively, we have consistently requested the scientific evidence that supported the imposition of the suite of measures under Tier 3 and we pointed out the inconsistency of the approach following the announcement that Lancashire would not in fact have exactly the same package of restrictions as our city region.

"Talks continued until late last night and the Government have agreed with the case I put forward on behalf of city region leaders and that they would now bring us in line with other Tier 3 areas.

"This would mean soft play areas would be closed but gyms could reopen."

It comes days after a gym owner was fined and armed police turned up at his premises after he refused to close under the rules.

The news comes as South Yorkshire faces being placed into tier 3 from Saturday.

Around 1.4 million people in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield will be affected.

