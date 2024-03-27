Hackers seize NHS patient data and threaten to release huge volumes of personal information to the public

27 March 2024, 14:27

NHS Dumfries and Galloway has suffered a data breach
NHS Dumfries and Galloway has suffered a data breach. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A group of hackers have stolen a large quantity of NHS patient data and threatened to release it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Extortion group INC Ransom said they stole three terabytes - 3,000 gigabytes - of personal patient information from NHS Dumfries and Galloway in Scotland.

The data is said to include hospital reports, email exchanges, document scans and other sensitive information.

The hackers posted a "proof pack" of data on its dark web blog, which is inaccessible to most people. Health bosses confirmed that what had been released was genuine.

The blog post read: “Three terabytes of data will be published soon."

Read more: Satisfaction with NHS slumps to record 40-year low amid GP crisis and growing hospital waiting lists

Read more: Junior doctors vote by 98 per cent to continue strike action for another six months over pay dispute

Public satisfaction with the NHS at lowest level on record

It comes after the NHS Dumfries and Galloway said on March 15 that it had been targeted in a "focused and ongoing" attack by hackers.

Health bosses said on March 19 that IT systems had been restored to normal - but warned that hackers could have stolen a “significant amount of data”

NHS Dumfries and Galloway chief executive Jeff Ace said: "We absolutely deplore the release of confidential patient data as part of this criminal act.

"This information has been released by hackers to evidence that this is in their possession.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway
NHS Dumfries and Galloway. Picture: Alamy

"We are continuing to work with Police Scotland, the National Cyber Security Centre, the Scottish Government, and other agencies in response to this developing situation."

Mr Ace said: "NHS Dumfries and Galloway is very acutely aware of the potential impact of this development on the patients whose data has been published, and the general anxiety which might result within our patient population."

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Police Scotland inquiries are continuing into a cyber attack on NHS Dumfries & Galloway."

A spokesman for the National Cyber Security Centre said: "We are working with law enforcement, NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government to fully understand the impact of an incident."

Patient services are continuing as normal.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Data expert Laura Kankaala is "skeptical" of the Chinese-owned e-commerce app

'Skeptical' data expert says she would not give up her personal details to Temu for £50

Hairy Biker Si King breaks silence after final episode of iconic show airs to give fans career update after Dave Myers' death

Hairy Biker Si King breaks silence after final airing of show to give fans career update after Dave Myers' death

Tech entrepreneur Simon Riggs died in the crash yesterday afternoon at the Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridgeshire

Tributes to pilot who lived ‘life to the fullest’ after his death in plane crash at Britain’s largest aviation museum

Germany Bus Accident

At least five killed in German bus accident

A policeman checks passports and vehicles at the entrance of the Channel tunnel in Calais, northern France

Check your passport before booking holiday to stop post-Brexit rule from ruining trip, Brits warned

Ron DeSantis

Settlement reached in lawsuit between Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Disney

Oleksii Danilov

Ukraine’s President replaces top security official

The woman was walking near to Colquhoun Park, near Station Road, when she was approached by a man

Woman, 70, 'scared to leave her house' after being sexually assaulted in 'terrifying attack' near park

Katie Price warns of 'damaging' plastic surgery, saying there's 'nothing worse' than young women undergoing cosmetic procedures

Katie Price warns of 'damaging' plastic surgery, saying 'nothing worse' than young women having cosmetic procedures

Xi Jinping and US leaders

China’s Xi sounds positive note in meeting with US business leaders

Camilla received messages of support for Kate as she toured Shrewsbury

'Catherine is thrilled by the kind wishes and support': The Queen keeps up royal duties as Brits send Kate love

Some 14 million trips are expected over the Easter weekend

Worst times to drive over Easter Bank Holiday and traffic blackspots revealed, as 14m journeys expected

YouTuber Ninja has been diagnosed with cancer

YouTuber Ninja diagnosed with cancer at 32 after doctors spot mark in routine check-up

Miguel Luna, 49 (left with his wife), and Maynor Suazo, 37, have been identified among the victims

Tributes paid to two construction workers missing and presumed dead after Baltimore bridge collapse

Documents show that the Sussexes' new business American Riviera Orchard has been trademarked for 'pet food, edible pet treats, and bird seed'

Meghan to sell dog treats and bird seed: Duchess's new lifestyle brand targets pet food market

Crocus City Hall

Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 140

Latest News

See more Latest News

The number of migrants who have arrived in the UK so far in 2024 across the Channel has reached a record high

Record number of migrants cross English Channel in first three months of 2024

Francis Scott Key Bridge

‘Heroes’ scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed

Joshua Santos Christian died over the weekend

British man dies after slipping and hitting his head on a metal bar in jump off Australian bridge, as tributes pour in
Hammond, who had been an adviser to Copper, was made chairman in 2023

Guests served sushi off half-naked models at party of crypto firm chaired by Philip Hammond
Storm Nelson is set to batter the UK

Exact date Storm Nelson to batter Brits with 641-mile wall of rain and strong winds ahead of Easter weekend
Cambridge Council rule that hated Prince Philip statue must be pulled down

'Worst piece of artwork ever:' Hated 13ft statue of Prince Philip to be torn down

Indonesia election

Indonesia’s top court hears election appeals of losing candidates

New ships

Taiwan commissions two new navy ships amid rising threat from China

Sewage spills increased markedly last year

Sewage spills into rivers and seas double in 2023 to reach worst on record

Aldi is looking to open dozens of new stores as part of an expansion (PIC Aldi on Wirral)

Aldi to open 35 new stores this year in huge expansion - first locations revealed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry named in $30m Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

Prince Harry named in $30 million Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

King Charles will make his first major public appearance this Easter Sunday

King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend Easter service at Windsor - but William and Kate will miss event
Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis on Friday evening

Kate's cancer announcement causes surge in Brits checking symptoms as health chiefs praise Princess of Wales

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit