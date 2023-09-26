Halfords worker 'gets blamed' after suffering stroke following 'appalling' attack by shoplifters

According to the sponsorship page, which was set up by Mr Scott&squot;s brother-in-law Cliff Dalton, "Marty was wrestled to the floor by them both (while still in the shop) and kicked in the chest while on the floor.
According to the sponsorship page, which was set up by Mr Scott's brother-in-law Cliff Dalton, "Marty was wrestled to the floor by them both (while still in the shop) and kicked in the chest while on the floor. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Facebook / Kim Scott

By Danielle DeWolfe

A Halfords manager who was left unable to work following a stroke after being kicked in the head by two shoplifters has been 'blamed' for his injuries by the firm's lawyers.

Marty Scott, 57, was left unable to work after being kicked in the head and chest by two thugs at the shop in Stockton, County Durham, with lawyers adding he placed "himself and potentially others at risk".

The family of Mr Scott, who has worked at Halfords for nearly 40 years, now claim he's been let down by both the store and Crown Prosecution Service after the case against the shoplifters was dropped - despite being caught on CCTV.

Initially offered just £16,000 in compensation after sustaining life-changing injuries, Mr Scott turned down the offer, alongside a subsequent offer of £20,000.

But bosses are still allegedly blaming him for the injuries, adding that the action Mr Scott took in 2021 went "against store policy".

Marty Scott, 57, was left unable to work after two thugs kicked the store manager in the head and chest at the shop in Stockton, County Durham, with lawyers adding he placed "himself and potentially others at risk".
Marty Scott, 57, was left unable to work after two thugs kicked the store manager in the head and chest at the shop in Stockton, County Durham, with lawyers adding he placed "himself and potentially others at risk". Picture: Kim Scott

The firm's lawyers said: “It is company policy not to attempt to retrieve stock or aggravate the situation and the claimant went directly against this policy, placing himself and potentially others at risk.”

Marty's wife Kim, 51, spoke of the "appalling" treatment her husband had received following the incident, telling the Sun shoplifting in the UK is "out of control".

She said: "This is what happens when someone tries to stop these people helping themselves."

Now, a Go Fund Me page in order to counter the "injustice" and provide "financial support" for the family, which includes Mr Scott's 9-year-old son.

According to the sponsorship page, which has a target of £6,000 and was set up by Mr Scott's brother-in-law Cliff Dalton, "Marty was wrestled to the floor by them both (while still in the shop) and kicked in the chest while on the floor.

"He was then kicked in the head as he tried to stand back up.

"The incident was caught on CCTV in-store and it shows very clearly that if not for the intervention of a couple of good Samaritan customers in the shop at the time, chasing them off premises, Marty may well not have walked away at all from the incident."

Suffering the stroke two days after the attack took place, Mr Scott's relatives explain he now "suffers with PTSD" and "has trouble with basic cognitive functions, frequently forgets about things that he has done or conversations he has just had".

"He is prone to bouts of depression, anxiety, confusion and mood swings," Mr Dalton continues, adding: "Further scans have since shown that Marty also has a brain aneurism, so his future health prospects remain most unclear on many fronts."

According to the sponsorship page, which was set up by Mr Scott&squot;s brother-in-law Cliff Dalton, "Marty was wrestled to the floor by them both (while still in the shop) and kicked in the chest while on the floor.
According to the sponsorship page, which was set up by Mr Scott's brother-in-law Cliff Dalton, "Marty was wrestled to the floor by them both (while still in the shop) and kicked in the chest while on the floor. Picture: LBC / Alamy

According to the family, Mr Scott "is not the same husband, father, person, since this attack".

Now, Mr Dalton, speaking on behalf of Mr Scott's wife Kim, claims "police are taking no action against the assailants (despite having CCTV evidence)".

"Halfords have effectively distanced themselves from giving Marty any financial support at all", adding: "Their corporate lawyers are arguing that it was actually Marty who was at fault."

"Their policy in such matters is that he should not have even approached or touched the shoplifters at all, you see (even though another conflicting policy of the company is that store managers may be subject to disciplinary action if their annual stock take shows any marked discrepancies)."

"So the CCTV footage of the incident is not being used to seek justice for Marty.

"Instead, it is being used as evidence that Halfords' non-engagement policy was not followed and in so doing, they are abdicating any financial responsibility to Marty or support for his family."

"Halfords have effectively distanced themselves from giving Marty any financial support at all," said the family, adding: "Their corporate lawyers are arguing that it was actually Marty who was at fault."
"Halfords have effectively distanced themselves from giving Marty any financial support at all," said the family, adding: "Their corporate lawyers are arguing that it was actually Marty who was at fault.". Picture: LBC / Alamy

A Halfords spokesperson told LBC: "This is a complex and long running case. Throughout Martin’s absence we provided support including regular welfare meetings and counselling.

"We also extended Martin’s company sickness entitlement. When it was confirmed that there was no prospect of Martin returning to work we followed our correct process. We have endeavoured to be supportive and considerate throughout."

A CPS Spokesperson added: “In August last year, we received a file of police from Cleveland Police in relation to two suspects alleged to have committed offences in the Halfords store in Stockton.

"At that time, there was no admissible evidence made available to us that would positively identify either of these men as having carried out the offences. In July of this year, this evidence had still not been received and we took the appropriate decision to authorise no further action against either suspect.”

Halfords has been contacted for comment.

