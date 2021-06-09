Halogen light bulb sales to be banned in UK from September

9 June 2021, 10:52 | Updated: 9 June 2021, 10:55

Halogen light bulbs will no longer be on sale from September.
Halogen light bulbs will no longer be on sale from September. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

The government has announced plans to scrap halogen light bulbs, taking them off shelves from September.

The legislation is being brought forward this month, meaning the bulbs will no longer be sold by retailers for general household use.

It is estimated that LED replacements will cut over one trillion tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

The move is just one part of a package of energy efficiency improvements to electrical appliances expected to save people an average of £75 a year on bills.

All light bulbs will start to feature 'rescaled' energy labels on their boxes too, going from A to G and abandoning the A+, A++ and A+++ ratings.

Energy Minister, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said: "We’re phasing out old inefficient halogen bulbs for good, so we can move more quickly to longer-lasting LED bulbs, meaning less waste and a brighter and cleaner future for the UK.

Phasing out of the halogen bulbs began in 2018.
Phasing out of the halogen bulbs began in 2018. Picture: PA

"By helping ensure electrical appliances use less energy but perform just as well, we’re saving households money on their bills and helping tackle climate change."

Other plans include a ban on the sale of lighting fixtures with fixed bulbs that are unable to be replaced, which account for 100,000 tonnes of electrical waste every year.

The government also intends to phase out fluorescent lightbulbs, with plans in place to bring an end to their sales in 2023.

Minister for Climate Change, Lord Martin Callanan, said: "Flicking the off-switch on energy inefficient light bulbs is a simple way that households can save money at the same time as saving the planet.

"Phasing out halogen bulbs in favour of LED alternatives that last longer, are just as bright and cheaper to run, is another way that we are helping tackle climate change."

