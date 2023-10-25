‘Life will never be the same’: Heartbroken family of British mother and daughters killed by Hamas pay tribute at funeral

25 October 2023, 18:02 | Updated: 25 October 2023, 18:08

A funeral was held for three British people killed in the attacks by Hamas.
A funeral was held for three British people killed in the attacks by Hamas. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A British mother and her two daughters who were murdered by Hamas have been laid to rest as their family paid tribute in the emotional ceremony.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lianne Sharabi, 48, from Bristol, and her teenage daughters Yahel, 13, and Noiya, 16, were laid to rest in a joint funeral on Wednesday afternoon.

Ms Sharabi and her daughter Yahel were killed by Hamas in their home at the Be’eri Kibbutz on Saturday October 7, the day the terror group launched their surprise attack on Israel.

Family had initially hoped that Noiya, who remained missing at the time, was still alive after being taken by hostage. However, Noiya's family confirmed her death on Sunday after her body had been discovered.

Friends and family gathered for the three on Wednesday afternoon as they held a joint funeral and paid tribute.

Paying tribute to Lianne, her mother Gill spoke in a pre-recorded message at the funeral, according to the DailyMail.

She said: “Our Lianne was the light of our family’s life. She had a wonderful caring nature.

“She would help anyone in trouble, be it physical, emotional or financial, she would be there for them.”

“She was a wonderful mother to Noiya and Yahel and a great support for Eli,” she added.

Mourners paid tribute to the British family.
Mourners paid tribute to the British family. Picture: Alamy
Mourners gathered for the funeral on Wednesday.
Mourners gathered for the funeral on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

“She never failed to keep in contact with us and we enjoyed hearing of her life in Israel and the adventures she shared with Eli, Noiya and Yahel.

“We will miss our girl to the end of our days and keep her in our hearts forever, tucked away with the fondest memories of her 48 years.

“Goodnight, sleep tight sweetheart.”

The Sharabi family’s father, Eli, and Uncle Yosi still still remain missing after the October 7 attack and are thought to be held captive by Hamas.

Mourners were pictured wearing t-shirts at the ceremony reading: "Lianne, Noiya and Yahel have been murdered. Bring back Eli and Yosi now."

Gill continued, as she paid tribute to her granddaughter Noiya: “The [British] family was lucky enough to visit Be’eri as Noiya was growing from an affectionate and happy child, to a compassionate teen and a beautiful and talented young woman.

“Always the big sister, she looked after Yahel and was very proud of her little sister.”

“We will always treasure the memories of a beautiful and talented girl,” she added.

“A beacon of light extinguished too soon, but ever in our hearts, always.”

Noiya's best-friend also added: "In what world do teenagers bury their teenage friends?

"Life will never be the same."

Hundreds gathered for the ceremony.
Hundreds gathered for the ceremony. Picture: Alamy

Gill said of her youngest granddaughter Yahel: “She was funny, mischievous and a joy to be with. We will never know what she could have become - a vet, an entertainer, a naturalist, maybe even the first Israeli woman in space.

“All we know is that there is a Yahel-shaped hole in our lives that can never be filled for her British family.”

The rest of Lianne’s family, including her father and brothers, also paid tribute to their lost daughter and sister.

Hundreds gathered to pay their respects at the burial on Wednesday.

Soldiers armed with automatic rifles and handguns also lined the funeral.

Lianne, Noiya and Yahel will temporarily be buried at the Kfar Harif cemetery as it is not currently possible to bury them at the Be’eri Kibbutz due to security reasons.

More than 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

It is thought over 200 are still being held hostage by Hamas, including six Brits, after the terrorist incursion into Israel on October 7.

