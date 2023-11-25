Hamas delays release of second round of hostages 'until Israel allows aid trucks into northern Gaza'

The second round of hostages being released has been delayed by Hamas. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Hamas has delayed the release of the second round of hostages from Gaza.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hamas's military wing, the Qassam Brigades, has accused Israel of breaking a truce agreement it had reached in order to secure the release of hostages.

They have also said the hostages will not be released until Israel agrees to allow aid trucks into northern Gaza.

Israel has also been accused of blocking aid from getting into Gaza, as well as flying drones over southern Gaza.

Israel has denied breaking the truce agreement.

The second round of hostages were due to be released today. Picture: Getty

It is unclear when the release of the hostages will now take place.

Officials in Egypt are working to resolve the delat.

Read More: Emotional moment nine-year-old Israeli reunites with father for the first time after being released by Hamas

Read More: Israeli-owned ship ‘targeted in suspected Iranian drone attack in Indian Ocean’

Hamas released 24 hostages in total on Friday. Thirteen were from Israel, with the remainder made up of ten Thais and one Filipino.

Of the Israeli hostages, four are children, and the remaining nine are women.

Three of the women are mothers to the released children, and five of the rest are elderly. Some have serious health conditions.

The youngest of the hostages released is a two-year-old girl, and the oldest is an 85-year-old woman.

Palestinians were released in return. Picture: Getty

The freed hostages, who only make up about a tenth of the 240 people in captivity, have been handed over to the Red Cross by Hamas and are now in Israel.

Hamas is expected to release 50 hostages in total.

Meanwhile, 39 Palestinian prisoners were released in return.