Hamas leader in Lebanon killed in air strike as Israeli tanks mass on border and fears grow of ground invasion

30 September 2024, 08:03

Israeli tanks have assembled at the Lebanese border
Israeli tanks have assembled at the Lebanese border. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The leader of Hamas in Lebanon has been killed by Israeli air strikes as the Middle East teeters on the brink of war and hundreds of IDF tanks mass at the border.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hamas announced today that its leader in Lebanon, Fatah Sharif Abu al-Amine died in a strike on the camp where he was staying in the country’s south.

The death comes days after Hezbollah’s chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed in Beirut.

“Fatah Sharif Abu al-Amine, the leader of Hamas … in Lebanon and member of the movement’s leadership abroad” was killed in a strike on his “home in the Al-Bass camp in south Lebanon”, a Hamas statement said.

His wife, son and daughter were also killed, according to reports.

Israel has carried out "large-scale" air strikes against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

It follows the assassination of Hezbollah leader - Hassan Nasrallah - in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Friday.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the operation in Lebanon is about achieving long-term stability.

Lebanon says around a million people have now been displaced as a result of the conflict.

An Israeli air strike reportedly destroyed an apartment building in the centre of the Lebanese capital Beirut.

A separate group The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine say three of its leaders were killed in a strike in Beirut.

Hezbollah has also continued to fire rockets into northern Israel.

An Israeli air strike has reportedly destroyed an apartment building in the centre of the Lebanese capital Beirut
An Israeli air strike has reportedly destroyed an apartment building in the centre of the Lebanese capital Beirut. Picture: Getty

A residential neighbourhood that houses predominantly Sunni Muslims was hit early on Monday morning, according to the Associated Press.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

The Israel Defence Force has previously stated it carried out another targeted strike on Beirut but did not immediately provide details.

The airstrike killed at least one person and wounded 16, said an official with Lebanese Civil Defense, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

He said the person killed was a member of the al-Jamaa al-Islamiya, or the Islamic Group, a Sunni political and militant group that is allied with Hezbollah.

Read more: Supplies struggle to get through to flood-impacted communities as 105 confirmed dead from Hurricane Helene

Read more: Austria’s far-right Freedom Party set for historic victory in general election - but path to government unclear

ISRAEL-LEBANON-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT
More than 1 million people have now been forced to leave their homes in Lebanon. Picture: Getty

President Joe Biden says he is set to speak with Netanyahu in a bid to avoid 'all-out war' in the Middle East.

"It has to be," Mr Biden told reporters as he boarded Air Force One for Washington.

"We really have to avoid it."

US-POLITICS-BIDEN
Biden speaks to the media. Picture: Getty

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Becker, 56, married 34 year-old Lilian de Carvalho de Monteiro this month near Genoa

Two of Boris Becker's four children not invited to German tennis star's third wedding

Demi Moore's new film The Substance has shocked audiences

Cinema-goers walk out of Demi Moore’s new film The Substance due to graphic gory scenes

Marine Le Pen

Le Pen’s future in balance as French far-right officials go on trial

Tunnel workers push equipment up a rail track to a machine boring a 2.5-mile bypass tunnel for the Delaware Aqueduct in Marlboro

New York City closes tunnel supplying half its water for big fix

Police have named the victim as 15-year-old Daejuan Campbell.

Two more charged in connection with murder of 15-year-old boy stabbed to death with zombie knife

Shigeru Ishiba

Japan’s likely next leader says he will call election for October 27

It is understood the Kilner is demanding around half of Walker’s £27 million fortune

Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner demands £15m from Man City star to 'consider giving marriage another go'

Firefighters monitor the advancing Line Fire in Angelus Oaks

California wildfire flare-up prompts evacuation in San Bernardino County

Orange skies over a threatened house as awildfire approaches the village of Kallithea

Wildfire in southern Greece leaves two dead

APTOPIX Lebanon Israel

First Israeli air strike in nearly a year of conflict hits central Beirut

Israeli tanks have assembled at the Lebanese border

Israel masses tanks at border as fears grow of ground invasion into Lebanon

KRIS KRISTOFFERSON Promotional photo of US musician about 1978

Kris Kristofferson was 'something special' says Barbra Streisand following death at 88

Nepal Floods

Nepal flood deaths reach 193 as recovery work is stepped up

Kemi Badenoch MP

'Not all cultures are equally valid': Kemi Badenoch sparks row over immigration comments

Rishi Sunak Launches The Welsh Conservatives General Election Manifesto

Leader of Welsh Conservatives claims they are 'Party of Change' - not Labour

Britain's Prince Harry arrives to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London in 2023

Prince Harry to honour seriously ill children and families in UK charity visit - but unlikely to reunite with family

Latest News

See more Latest News

A flood-damaged road is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina

Supplies struggle to get through to flood-impacted communities as 105 confirmed dead from Hurricane Helene
Tropical Weather

Death toll rises from Helene while supplies rushed to affected areas

Voters will have to accept new pylons if they want lower energy bills as burying cables underground is too expensive, the Prime Minister has said.

Pylons or high energy prices, Keir Starmer to tell voters in pitch for new energy infrastructure
Police are searching for a man in connection with a fatal six-vehicle motorway collision.

Police seek man over fatal six-car pile up on M40 on Saturday which took life of woman in her 50s
Austria Election

Far-right party claims victory in Austrian election

The FPÖ, led by Herbet Kickl, have been ahead of the ruling conservative Österreichische Volkspartei (ÖVP) in the opinion polls since 2022

Austria’s far-right Freedom Party set for historic victory in general election - but path to government unclear
Kris Kristofferson

Veteran singer-songwriter and actor Kris Kristofferson dies at 88

Boris Johnson suspected that French President Emmanuel Macron was weaponising the Channel small boats crisis to punish Britain for Brexit.

Boris Johnson suspected Macron was 'weaponising' Channel migrants to punish UK for Brexit

The scene of an airstrike in Beirut

Israel kills seventh Hezbollah leader as airstrikes are launched against Yemen

SpaceX astronauts in the capsule

SpaceX capsule arrives to take stranded astronauts home – but not until February

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen Attend The Commemoration Of The 25th Anniversary Of The Scottish Parliament

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Holyrood to mark 25 years of Scottish Parliament

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

Boris Johnson reveals how he was drafted in to have 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry in bid to stop 'Megxit'
Princess Kate

Princess Kate makes secret trip to ballet in first public outing since finishing chemotherapy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit