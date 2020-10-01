Hammersmith Bridge: Ferry service proposed to temporarily replace crossing

1 October 2020, 18:08 | Updated: 1 October 2020, 18:09

A ferry service will be used to temporarily replace the troublesome crossing
A ferry service will be used to temporarily replace the troublesome crossing. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A ferry service has been proposed to temporarily replace Hammersmith Bridge, which has been closed to vehicles for 18 months.

The suggestion was made on Thursday following the third meeting of the Hammersmith Bridge Taskforce which was established last month by the Department for Transport.

It comes after scorching temperatures during this summer's heatwave caused the faults in the crossing to "significantly increase".

This led to the bridge being closed to all users, including pedestrians and cyclists, while boats were banned from sailing underneath it. It was closed to motor traffic in April 2019 due to structural problems - such as cracks in the structure's pedestals.

Dana Skelley, speaking on behalf of the Hammersmith Bridge Taskforce group, said a ferry service would be in place "by early next year" while a temporary bridge is also being considered.

Read more: Shapps - delays in fixing Hammersmith Bridge are 'unacceptable'

Read more: Hammersmith Bridge fully closed following heatwave

"The taskforce has made significant progress on the next steps for the Hammersmith Bridge," she said.

"In particular, the taskforce agreed a ferry service across the river would be the preferred transport solution to deliver a crossing for residents in the short-term and we are working quickly to have a service in place by early next year.

"All other potential solutions, including a temporary bridge, remain under consideration to ensure the fastest possible resolution for those impacted by the closure of the bridge."

She confirmed that Transport for London (TfL) would keep the enhanced local bus services under review to respond to changing demands.

Cambridge professor and mechanics and materials expert, Norman Fleck, has also been added to the taskforce to help find a long-term solution for the crossing over the Thames.

"Work will now continue to urgently progress the temporary transport plans, and other work related to the bridge and river closure, with the taskforce due to reconvene next week where funding options will be discussed," Ms Skelley added.

Thursday's meeting was attended by representatives from the London Boroughs of Hammersmith and Fulham and Richmond upon Thames, the Greater London Authority, TfL, the Port of London Authority, Ms Skelley and Baroness Vere who chairs the taskforce.

Network Rail also has a seat in the group.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Margaret Ferrier MP has apologised for breaching coronavirus guidelines

SNP MP apologises for breaching Covid rules despite testing positive
John Bolton

Judge says US government’s lawsuit over John Bolton’s book can proceed
Turkey’s research vessel, Oruc Reis, anchored off the coast of Antalya in the Mediterranean

Nato helps Greece and Turkey agree steps to avoid conflict

Pakistani news channels show former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's speech

Pakistan’s former prime minister accuses army of political interference
The government has released an interactive map of the UK's lockdowns

Government's new interactive map explains the rules for the UK's regional lockdowns
French urban climber Alain Robert

French ‘Spiderman’ faces criminal probe after climbing Frankfurt skyscraper

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The London marathon will look different this year

London Marathon 2020: What are the Covid-19 guidelines and how will the virtual race work?
Extra restrictions are expected to be announced for Merseyside today

Coronavirus lockdown rules for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough - explained
Boris Johnson, Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance will speak later

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Government expected to push ahead with 'three-tier' approach to local lockdowns

Government expected to push ahead with 'three-tier' approach to local lockdowns
The publican hit out at the 10pm hospitality curfew

Brewdog boss brands 10pm pub curfew 'absolutely bonkers'

Mayor of Middlesbrough hammers Government over new local lockdown rules

'What happened was forced on us without warning' - Mayor of Middlesbrough on restrictions
Will Halloween be CANCELLED? Nick Ferrari presses Environment Secretary for answers

Will Halloween be cancelled? Nick Ferrari presses Environment Secretary for answers
Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over coronavirus fines

'This is the most narrow-minded view I've seen': Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over coronavirus fines
James O'Brien's message to Brexiteers after EU launches legal action against UK

James O'Brien's message to Brexiteers after EU launches legal action against UK

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London