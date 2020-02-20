Hanau shooting: Eight dead and five injured after two attacks in Germany

Police officers in the German city responded to the shooting. Picture: PA

Eight people are dead and five have been wounded following two shootings at shisha bars in the western German city of Hanau.

The man suspected in a pair of shootings has been found dead at his home, police said.

Officers in Germany also found another body at the same address in the early hours of Thursday.

Police gave no details of the suspected gunman but said: "There are currently no indications of further perpetrators".

Eight people were killed and five wounded in the shootings in and outside two hookah lounges in the southwestern German city on Wednesday evening.

Police officers and dogs rushed to the scene. Picture: PA

Police officers swarmed the centre of the city, 12 miles east of Frankfurt, and cordoned off the area of one of the shootings as a helicopter hovered overhead.

A car covered in thermal foil also could be seen with shattered glass next to it, while forensic experts in white overalls collected evidence.

An armed German police officer at the scene of one of the attacks. Picture: PA

A short police statement gave no information on the identity or nationality of the victims and said a motive was not immediately known.

"This was a terrible evening that will certainly occupy us for a long, long time and we will remember with sadness," Hanau Mayor Claus Kaminsky told the Bild newspaper.

Katja Leikert, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right party who represents Hanau in the German parliament, tweeted that it was "a real horror scenario for us all".