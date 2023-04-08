S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt 'inconsolable' over death of ex-boyfriend and bandmate Paul Cattermole

8 April 2023, 09:12 | Updated: 8 April 2023, 09:14

Hannah Spearritt has been left 'devastated' by her ex-boyfriend and bandmate Paul Cattermole's death
Hannah Spearritt has been left 'devastated' by her ex-boyfriend and bandmate Paul Cattermole's death. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt has been left "devastated" by the death of Paul Cattermole, her ex-boyfriend and bandmate, who died just weeks after the band announced its reunion tour plans.

Mr Cattermole's devastated bandmates said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

The 46-year-old, who was only recently pictured in smiling while on a walk in the woods, had been due to join the pop group later in the year as they embarked on a set of reunion gigs.

A source close to the group told the MailOnlne: "Hannah couldn't even speak of the news – her boyfriend has been having the conversations that need to be had.

"She is inconsolable. This has come out of nowhere and she is simply numb.'

Mr Cattermole's family and the band said in a joint statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

"Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

Paul had been due to tour with the band in the 25th anniversary gig
Paul had been due to tour with the band in the 25th anniversary gig. Picture: Getty

"While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

"Paul's family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time."

The band said on its social media: "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

"We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

"He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

A management source told The Sun: "Everyone is in pieces. Hannah [Spearritt] and the rest of the gang broke down when told what happened.

"No one can believe it. There is a real sense of horror and disbelief."

Paul was friends with Hannah from childhood and the two had a romance storyline written into the band's LA 7 show that broadcast in 2000.

That reflected their off-screen relationship at the time. The two split up, but had reportedly rekindled their friendship.

He was pictured strolling with a broad smile on his face as he walked through woods on Wednesday, just one day before he died.

A source told MailOnline: "Just as they rekindled their friendship, the worst happened. The band are all in pieces.

"They were all looking forward to the reunion tour and reliving their amazing memories together. Paul has and always will be a huge part of Hannah's journey. Right now, she is just beside herself."

The band was about to celebrate their 25th anniversary
The band was about to celebrate their 25th anniversary. Picture: Alamy

The St Albans born singer was part of the band's original line up in 1998, after he was spotted by talent scouts and passed an audition with 19 Management.

S Club, which produced big, enduring hits including Reach, Don't Stop Movin' and S Club Party, were due to launch their 25th anniversary tour in October. They were due to play 11 dates.

Members include Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Bradley McIntosh, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee and Hannah.

They scored four UK number ones and had a number one album in their heyday.

Paul left the band in 2002, citing creative differences, and starting a new act called Skua, before the remaining members announced they would disband in 2003.

He declared bankruptcy in 2015 and had to put his Brit Award on sale on eBay to help make ends meet.

