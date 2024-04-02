Fresh agony for families of British backpackers brutally murdered in Thailand 10 years ago as killers demand review

2 April 2024, 06:10 | Updated: 2 April 2024, 06:14

The pair have reportedly demanded a review.
The pair have reportedly demanded a review. Picture: Getty/PA

By Jenny Medlicott

The families of two British backpackers who were killed in Thailand 10 years ago are facing fresh agony after the two convicted killers have demanded a review of the case.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In 2015, Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Htun, both 29, were initially sentenced to death for the murder of David Miller and murder and murder and rape of Hannah Witheridge but in 2020 a Thai royal decree changed their sentences to life in prison.

But now the pair are demanding a review of the case as they continue to insist on their innocence after 10 years.

Prison letters shown to The Mirror show the pair are still maintaining their innocence and are looking to secure a retrial.

Zaw Lin reportedly wrote in one letter to his legal team: “I have been in prison [for] almost 10 years for nothing, it’s unbelievable... Could you please retrial again my case? I’ve never seen the people who died on the beach at Koh Tao.”

The Burmese bar workers who were convicted for brutal murders have always claimed they were stitched up and accused detectives of conducting a “botched” investigation, The Mirror reports.

A delegation of solicitors has reportedly visited the pair in Thailand’s notorious Bang Kwang jail, including a British justice campaigner.

Zaw Lin reportedly said in a letter: “I want to get out as I am innocent.”

The bodies of Mr Miller and Ms Witheridge were found in 2014.
The bodies of Mr Miller and Ms Witheridge were found in 2014. Picture: PA

He also said in another letter: “I will be 29 this month. It’s so sad to know that I am wasting my young life away for nothing. I think I will get out of prison in a few more years... as I have already been in prison a long time. They should set me free now. I am sad to think I wasted my young life in prison for nothing.”

The bodies of Mr Miller and Ms Witheridge, aged 24 and 23 respectively, were found on the tourist island of Koh Tao in September 2014.

They were brutally bludgeoned to death, as the trial in Koh Samui heard that a garden hoe was used to beat the two backpackers.

However, Lin claimed the forensic evidence that linked him to the weapon was flawed.

The claim will likely bring fresh agony to the victims’ families after the conviction of the killers had been controversial among some.

Dozens of people came out in support of Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Htun, claiming they had been framed and that they had initially confessed to the crimes under duress.

They had initially confessed to the murders but later retracted their statements, claiming they had been tortured into them.

In 2019, the killers’ mothers submitted a plea for clemency from the Thai King, as they claimed the pair had confessed initially under duress.

Thai police denied using force during their investigation.

Read more: British volunteer among five aid workers killed in airstrike after delivering food to displaced Palestinians in Gaza

Read more: Adidas bans Germany football fans from buying number 44 kit over resemblance to Nazi symbol

The killers reportedly want a review.
The killers reportedly want a review. Picture: Alamy

In 2020, when Thailand’s King decreed the pair would no longer be sentenced to death, the parents of David Miller welcomed the change as they had previously campaigned against the death penalty.

In a statement, they said: “We are grateful to His Majesty the King of Thailand for showing his clemency to the murderers of our son David.”

They did add, however, that they hoped the pair would spend a “very long time in jail where they cannot harm other families.”

Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Htun were sentenced in 2015, which was held up by an appeals court in 2017 and the Supreme Court in 2019.

Following the royal decree to remove the death sentence, the brother of Win Zaw Tun told AFP: “I can't find words to express how thankful we are.

“We knew this case was totally unfair, and we sometimes feel bitterness, but we want to say thanks for the royal pardon.”

Mr Miller, from from St Helier, Jersey, was backpacking with a friend after completing his undergraduate degree at the University of Leeds and was due to start a master's.

Ms Witheridge, from Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, was working towards a master's in Essex after completing a degree at the University of East Anglia.

The pair had travelled separately to Thailand and met on their trip.

Their bodies were discovered on Sairee Beach, near their hotel, at around 4.30am by a beach cleaner.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Team GB has faced backlash over the redesign.

Outrage as Team GB unveils ‘diverse’ Union Jack redesign in pink and purple - weeks after England football shirt row

Israel Palestinians

Gaza medical officials say Israeli strike kills four foreign aid workers

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump posts £140 million bond to avert asset seizure

South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea says North Korea fired a missile into its eastern waters

Syria Israel

‘Revolutionary Guards killed’ in airstrike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip. File image from March 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

British volunteer among seven aid workers killed in airstrike after delivering food to displaced Palestinians in Gaza

Adidas bans Germany football fans from buying number 44 kit over resemblance to Nazi symbol

Adidas bans Germany football fans from buying number 44 kit over resemblance to Nazi symbol

Obit Barbara Rush

Barbara Rush, who co-starred with Frank Sinatra and Paul Newman, dies aged 97

Easter holiday causes traffic congestion on the M5 between junctions 15/16 and 17

Easter travel chaos continues as drivers face 'nearly double' journey times heading home after bank holiday weekend

Pacific Grey Whale

Whale population recovers five years after hundreds washed up dead

Shakira calls Barbie film ‘emasculating’ for her sons and says pop culture should not 'rob men of their possibility to be men'

Shakira calls Barbie ‘emasculating’ for her sons, saying pop culture should not 'rob men of their possibility to be men'

Emergency services work at a destroyed building hit by an air strike in Damascus, Syria, Monday

Israeli airstrike destroys Iranian consulate building in Syria, killing seven including two senior military commanders

Maryland Bridge Collapse

Temporary shipping channel created after Baltimore bridge collapse

X Factor star says Simon Cowell will walk her down the aisle as she calls talent judge her 'surrogate parent'

X Factor star says Simon Cowell will walk her down the aisle as she calls talent judge her 'surrogate parent'

Alex Murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh gets 40 years for stealing from clients and his law firm

Exclusive
‘It doesn’t need context - it’s an outrageous symbol’: Met condemned after swastika row on Palestine protest

'It doesn't need context - it's an outrageous symbol': Met condemned after swastika row on pro-Palestine protest

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Shooting

Terrorist cell linked to Moscow concert hall attack ‘broken up’

'Arrest me': JK Rowling leads critics of new Scotland hate crime laws as protesters say they are 'prepared to be jailed'

'Arrest me': JK Rowling leads critics of new Scotland hate crime laws as protesters say they are 'prepared to be jailed'
Israel Palestinians Congress

Israeli troops withdraw from Gaza’s main hospital after two-week raid

Turkey Local Elections

Turkey’s opposition celebrates victory over Erdogan’s party in local elections

Japan Royal Instagram

Japan’s imperial family bids to shake off reclusive image with Instagram debut

Homeless tents in Central London as reports state that government.ministers are facing a Tory revolt over proposed plans to criminalise rough sleeping

Conservatives 'face backbench backlash' over 'heartless' plans to 'criminalise rough sleeping'
David Lammy said police should have known the swastika is a hate symbol

'It's not about context, it’s about anti-Semitism': David Lammy says police should have known swastika is hate symbol
Russia Mine Accident

Russian gold miners declared dead as rescue effort called off

The remains of French boy Émile, who vanished eight months ago, have been found close to his Alpine village

Investigators fear that 'someone may have brought back remains of French boy Émile to his remote Alpine village'
APTOPIX Germany Marijuana

German campaigners light up to celebrate legalisation of cannabis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles greets well-wishers

‘I’m doing my best’: King Charles speaks to well-wishers on surprise Windsor walkabout after Easter Sunday service
King Charles and Queen Camilla in Windsor this morning

Smiling King Charles in good spirits as he makes first major public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Princess Kate drew inspiration from Queen Elizabeth

Princess Kate’s emotional cancer reveal ‘was inspired by major Queen Elizabeth speech’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit