Happy New Year! Millions celebrate as fireworks herald start of 2020

Happy New Year! Picture: PA

Millions of people are celebrating the arrival of 2020, signalled by the chimes of Big Ben and spectacular fireworks displays around the country.

2020 made its presence known with the Big Ben's chimes ringing out across the capital despite them being silent for most of the year due to ongoing renovation works.

The night sky was then illuminated with more than 12,000 fireworks launched above the London Eye and the House of Parliament whilst thousands watched on from the Thames side.

This year's annual fireworks display looked ahead to London hosting a number of important games in the Euro 2020 football tournament.

Seven of the competition's matches are set to be played in the capital, with Wembley Stadium scheduled to host the final and semi-finals.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the display would be celebrating the city's "key" role in hosting the championship.He added: "I am so excited that we are hosting seven games at next summer's championship."Once again, we will show that London is open to the world as we welcome sports fans and football stars from all over Europe."

More than 12,000 fireworks made up the spectacular display. Picture: PA

Next summer's tournament will take place in countries across the continent rather than being hosted by a single nation, with London set to host more fixtures than any other city.

The pyrotechnics show was set to a soundtrack "inspired by London and Europe", according to a spokeswoman for the mayor.

The event has sold out after more than 100,000 tickets were sold and travel on Transport for London (TfL) services will be free between 11.45pm on New Year's Eve and 4.30am on New Year's Day.

Revellers have been warned by the Local Government Association to avoid "cheap and dangerous" fake alcohol being sold by rogue traders ahead of the New Year celebrations.

Their warning follows multiple council seizures of counterfeit vodka from shops and storage facilities, the organisation added.

"Some counterfeit bottles of vodka are said to contain industrial strength levels of alcohol which can lead to vomiting, permanent blindness, kidney or liver problems and, in extreme cases, death," they said in a statement.

Finally, Happy New Year from the team here at LBC News!

We look forward to keeping you up to date with the news into the new year and new decade.