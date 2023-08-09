Scottish comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested and charged with sex offences following investigation

The Scottish comedian has been charged by police. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Scottish comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli has been arrested and charged in connection with allegations of sexual offences.

Kohli, 54, has since been released and is expected to appear in court at a later date, Police Scotland confirmed on Wednesday.

Police said the offences are “non-recent”, but gave no further details.

The comedian was brought up in Scotland and previously appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 and was the runner up in Celebrity Masterchef in 2006.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police Scotland said: “A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with allegations of non-recent sexual offences.

"He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

"A report of the circumstances has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The comedian’s arrest follows an investigation by The Times, which published concerns several people had about him.

It was confirmed last month Scottish forces were investigating the allegations after the claims made.