Haribo struggling to get sweets to UK due to lorry driver shortage

2 July 2021, 06:26

Haribo has warned of supply chain issues
Haribo has warned of supply chain issues. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Haribo has warned it is struggling to get its sweets into shops in the UK due to a shortage of lorry drivers.

The German confectionery giant said in a note to customers that it is “experiencing an unprecedented and sustained surge in demand.

"We are faced with several challenges throughout our supply chain including a shortage of drivers. Whilst this demand is great news for the category and wider economy, it does mean we will have to review our activity plans with all our wholesale and retail partners to ensure the best availability possible is maintained.”

In recent days the government has held emergency talks with retailers, logistics groups and wholesalers due to the shortage of lorry drivers.

Senior industry figures last month warned the country is facing a summer of food shortages because of a loss of 100,000 lorry drivers due to Covid and Brexit.

They have also warned shortages of workers in warehouses and food processing centres are having an impact on packing food for supermarket shelves.

Tesco have said 48 tonnes of food is being wasted each week due to staff shortages, primarily of products with short shelf lives.

The Road Haulage Association says there are about 60,000 lorry driver vacancies in the UK.

