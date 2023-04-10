Haringey flasher wanted by police after exposing himself to two women in March

Police have released this e-fit as they track a flasher in Haringey. Picture: Met Police

By Chay Quinn

The Met have released an e-fit as they seek a flasher who exposed himself in Haringey.

The exposure took place at 9pm on March 2 on Pellat Grove and involved the suspect performing a sex act on himself in front of two women.

After this, the man then followed the pair before eventually walking them away.

PC Lara Ridolfo, from the Met’s North Area Command, said: “Offences like this one are extremely serious and can have a significant and lasting impact on victims.

“I am grateful that the victims in this case came forward. Reporting crimes of this type is vital in order for us to identify and apprehend offenders.”

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the man pictured should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 8272/02Mar.