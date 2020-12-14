Man knifed to death and two more injured in stabbing in Harrow

14 December 2020, 08:03 | Updated: 14 December 2020, 09:16

A man was stabbed to death on Sunday evening (file image)
A man was stabbed to death on Sunday evening (file image). Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A man has been knifed to death and two others injured in an attack outside Debenhams in Harrow town centre.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in St Anns Road at 7.15pm on Sunday.

Paramedics battled to save one of the victims, believed to be aged in his 20s, at the scene but he was pronounced dead.

The two other victims, believed to be in their late teens, were taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries is not yet known, Scotland Yard said.

No arrests have been made.

Pictures posted on social media show a large crime scene in place and forensics officers carrying out an investigation.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Crime scenes remain in place in and around the St Anns Road and Station Road area.

“Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

A section 60 order has been authorised for the whole of Harrow borough which grants police wider powers to stop and search and lasts until 10.49pm on Monday.

Anyone with information that could assist police at this early stage is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6149/13Dec. 

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

