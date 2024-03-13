Breaking News

Harry and Meghan break silence on Kate's Mother's Day photo row

Harry and Meghan have broken their silence on the Princess of Wales' Mother's Day picture controversy. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Harry and Meghan have broken their silence on the Princess of Wales' Mother's Day picture controversy - distancing themselves from quotes slamming Kate over the 'manipulated' image.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation spoke out to deny that a source close to the couple had made comments about Kate's photoshop controversy to Page Six.

It comes amid increasing speculation surrounding the Mother's Day image of Kate and her three children.

Kensington Palace released the first official image of Kate since undergoing invasive abdominal surgery. It has since been pulled by four major picture agencies over concerns it had been manipulated.

Speaking to Newsweek today, the Sussexes' spokesperson has now addressed quotes published by Page Six which stated that a source "close to Prince William, Harry and his wife", had not come from inside the Sussexes' camp.

"With respect to Page Six, that did not come from us," the spokesperson told the US outlet.

It comes after Page Six previously cited their source as saying Kate's edited photo "isn't a mistake that Meghan would ever make" - adding that Duchess of Sussex "has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail".

This is a developing story. More to follow...