Harry Kane's children 'had lucky escape' from horror motorway crash, after car ploughed into van they were in

Harry Kane's children escaped unharmed. Picture: Getty/Hohenschäftlarn Fire Department

By Kit Heren

Three of Harry Kane's children had a lucky escape from a horror crash in Germany, emerging uninjured.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The collision took place in Bavaria, near the Munich district, at around 5.15pm on Monday.

On the same day, Kane had been travelling back to London with his club Bayern Munich ahead of their Champions League clash against Arsenal.

A Renault driver, 20, collided with a Mercedes van, driven by a 24-year-old, as it tried to turn onto the motorway slip road, according to Bild.

Emergency services took eight people to hospital. Picture: Hohenschäftlarn Fire Department

Three of Kane's children - Louis, Vivienne and Ivy - were understood to have been travelling in the Mercedes and were rushed to hospital for a check-up but were not injured.

A spokesperson for the England captain said: "There was a crash, but the kids are fine, and none were injured.

"No injuries at all. They went to hospital for a routine check-up."

The children were travelling in a Mercedes van. Picture: Hohenschäftlarn Fire Department

The fire department chief who assisted at the scene of the crash said he saw "a lot of injured people from all the cars", when he arrived.

He added that luckily "nobody had really strong injuries, more minor injuries, like they have pain in the neck from the head up, normally typical for a car accident.

"Thank God nobody was really injured. It was really lucky for all the people."

A Land Rover, driven by a 62-year-old woman, was also caught up in the crash after the Renault skidded and slammed into it.

There were also three passengers in the Renault, aged three, 43 and 48.

Kane's wife Katie and their youngest child, Henry, were not believed to have been in the vehicle.

Munich police said in a statement: "On Monday, April 8th, 2024, around 5:15 p.m., a 20-year-old resident of Munich was driving a Renault car on state road 2071 towards the A95.

"A 48-year-old, a 43-year-old and a three-year-old (all of whom live in Munich) were also passengers in the 20-year-old's car.

"At the same time, a 24-year-old resident of the Munich district was also driving a Mercedes car on State Road 2071 in the opposite direction.

"There were three children between the ages of five and seven in the 24-year-old's vehicle (all of whom lived in the Munich district).

"At the junction with the A95, the 20-year-old wanted to turn left onto the motorway access road there. The 20-year-old's car collided with the 24-year-old's oncoming car.

"As a result, the 20-year-old's car began to skid and collided with another Land Rover car belonging to a 62-year-old who lives in the Munich district and was on the exit of the A95 motorway slip road.

"All occupants of the vehicles involved suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision. They were taken to hospitals by helicopter and emergency services, among other things. The 62-year-old went to the doctor herself.

"There was material damage amounting to tens of thousands of euros."