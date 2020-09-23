Harry and Meghan urge Americans to 'reject hate speech' in US election

Harry and Meghan have urged Americans to reject hate speech in the upcoming US election. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Harry and Meghan have urged Americans to "reject hate speech" and get out and vote in the upcoming US presidential election.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in a live video, seemingly from their home in California, as part of the Time 100, a list compiled by the magazine to celebrate the world's most influential people.

"As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity," Harry said while sitting on a bench alongside his wife.

The royal also told US citizens to be smart about the content they consume online and on social media.

"When the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realise it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put ourself in someone else's shoes," the 36-year-old said.

"Because when one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It's time to not only reflect, but act."

Harry also discusses being unable to vote in UK elections throughout his life and said he would not be taking part in the US ballot due to his lack of citizenship.

Meghan, who in a 2016 television appearance mocked then-Republican candidate Donald Trump, said during the video that the November poll was the "most important election of our lifetime".

"When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard," she said.

The duchess has previously expressed support for Mr Trump's opponent Joe Biden, telling lawyer and feminist activist Gloria Steinem last month that she was "so excited" to see fellow biracial woman Kamala Harris selected as the Democratic candidate's running mate.

The couple relocated to the US after stepping down as working royals in March for financial and personal freedom.