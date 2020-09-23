Harry and Meghan urge Americans to 'reject hate speech' in US election

23 September 2020, 10:17 | Updated: 23 September 2020, 10:22

Harry and Meghan have urged Americans to reject hate speech in the upcoming US election
Harry and Meghan have urged Americans to reject hate speech in the upcoming US election. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Harry and Meghan have urged Americans to "reject hate speech" and get out and vote in the upcoming US presidential election.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in a live video, seemingly from their home in California, as part of the Time 100, a list compiled by the magazine to celebrate the world's most influential people.

"As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity," Harry said while sitting on a bench alongside his wife.

Read more: Sussexes plant forget-me-nots to mark anniversary of Diana's death

Read more: Harry and Meghan buy '£11m Santa Barbara home'

The royal also told US citizens to be smart about the content they consume online and on social media.

"When the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realise it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put ourself in someone else's shoes," the 36-year-old said.

"Because when one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It's time to not only reflect, but act."

Harry also discusses being unable to vote in UK elections throughout his life and said he would not be taking part in the US ballot due to his lack of citizenship.

Meghan, who in a 2016 television appearance mocked then-Republican candidate Donald Trump, said during the video that the November poll was the "most important election of our lifetime".

"When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard," she said.

The duchess has previously expressed support for Mr Trump's opponent Joe Biden, telling lawyer and feminist activist Gloria Steinem last month that she was "so excited" to see fellow biracial woman Kamala Harris selected as the Democratic candidate's running mate.

The couple relocated to the US after stepping down as working royals in March for financial and personal freedom.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny released from German hospital

Australia Whales

Almost 500 pilot whales stranded on Australian island state

Election 2020 Trump

US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

Lorry queues of up to 7,000 trucks could become the norm for months after the Brexit transition period

Leaked letter warns of 7,000-truck-long queues in Kent post-Brexit
Students in Dundee's Parker House accommodation are being asked to self-isolate

500 students in Dundee to self-isolate after Covid outbreak in halls
Hundreds of thousands have died with Covid-19 in the US

US coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

It has been six months since the UK was put into coronavirus lockdown

Six months since lockdown: key events in UK's Covid-19 fight

Boris Johnson is to address the nation at 8pm tonight

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
New coronavirus restrictions are in place from Thursday

What are the new coronavirus rules and guidelines for weddings and face masks in the UK?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former Met Commissioner brands military use in pandemic "tantamount to martial law"

Former Met Commissioner brands military use in pandemic "tantamount to martial law"
Nick Ferrari confronts Foreign Secretary over military use in pandemic response

Nick Ferrari confronts Foreign Secretary over military use in pandemic response
Iain Dale and LBC's Ben Kentish give their instant reaction to PM's address

Iain Dale and LBC's Ben Kentish give their instant reaction to PM's address
Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Tuesday evening

Boris Johnson Covid speech: Watch again and read in full

Tory MP explains how army would be used in Covid-19 response

Tory MP explains how army will be used in Covid-19 response

The new Covid restrictions are brutal and nonsensical, says devastated groom-to-be

The new Covid restrictions are brutal and nonsensical, says devastated groom-to-be

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London