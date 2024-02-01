Harry and Megan working on a ‘bunch’ of ‘exciting’ new Netflix projects - including £3m film adaptation and TV series

The royal pair have a 'bunch of things' in development with Netflix. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a 'bunch' of new projects in the works with Netflix, a company executive has said.

Harry and Meghan signed a five-year contract with the streaming giant in 2020 worth an estimated $100 million (£80 million) and are now setting up their latest projects.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer, has revealed that the royal pair’s Archewell Productions could have a surge in productivity over the coming 12 months.

Speaking at a Hollywood event, Ms Bajaria said: “They actually have a bunch in development.

So far, the Sussexes are working on a film which is in “very early development” and “couple of other unscripted” projects, she said according to The Times.

While she did not clarify the details of the “unscripted projects”, they are thought to be documentaries.

The film is thought to be a £3 million adaptation of the romance novel Meet Me At The Lake by Carley Fortune.

It emerged last year that the pair had reportedly bought the rights to the novel.

The novel sold 37,000 copies in its first week and follows the story of two 30-somethings who begin a relationship, one who lost their parent in a car crash in their early years and went on to struggle with alcohol and drug use.

The pair reportedly have several projects in the works. Picture: Alamy

Harry and Meghan have worked on past projects with Netflix, most notably the six-part series Harry & Meghan in December 2022.

The series encased the couple in controversy, however, after they were accused of making ‘digs’ at the Royal Family.

Late last year, Harry’s Heart of Invictus game was also rolled out on the streaming giant.

Ms Bajaria’s comments come amid speculation over whether the couple’s contract with Netflix would renewed after their $20 million deal with Spotify fell through last year.

But Meghan appears excited about the months to come, as she told the Variety Women of Power Gala in Los Angeles last November that they have lots of “exciting” projects on the horizon.

She said: “We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can't wait until we can announce them, but I'm just really proud of what we're creating and my husband is loving it too.”

On Thursday, Harry and Meghan shared a rare emotional message on their Archewell website as they called for changes to safety for children online.

In a statement on the Archewell website, they said the issue transcended division and party lines and this is "not the time to pass the buck of responsibility".