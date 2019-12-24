Harry and Meghan reveal first Christmas card with Archie

The card was revealed on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Christmas card has been revealed on Twitter, with seven-month-old Archie taking centre stage.

Harry and Meghan can be seen laughing in front of a Christmas tree in the picture, with their son crawling up front to look in the camera.

The image was first released on twitter as a gif, showing the light on the tree twinkling behind them.

The tweet read: "Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Very Merry Christmas, everyone!"

A spokeswoman for the couple confirmed that the card is genuine.

The couple will be spending Christmas away from the royals. Picture: PA

It has been reported that the photograph, taken by a friend of the couple, were emailed to friends on Monday and hard copies sent to family members.

The card comes after it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be spending Christmas in Canada as they head off on a six week break.

They spent Thanksgiving in the United States with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

It was announced that they will not be joining the Royal Family at Sandringham on Christmas Day.