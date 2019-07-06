Harry And Meghan To Hold Private Christening For Archie At Windsor Castle

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Picture: Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping their son's christening private with an intimate ceremony in the private chapel at Windsor Castle.

The couple's two-month old baby son will be christened later today at Windsor Castle, where they married in 2018 and and close to their home at Frogmore Cottage.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will christen Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in front of family and close friends of Harry and Meghan in the private chapel.

But there will be no access for television cameras or news photographers, even as the family arrive at the chapel.

The identity of the godparents will also be kept private "in keeping with their wishes".

The royal couple are expected to release official photographs on Saturday afternoon.

