Harry and Meghan 'arrive in UK for whirlwind trip after flying commercial'

4 September 2022, 10:32

Harry and Meghan are understood to have arrived in the UK
Harry and Meghan are understood to have arrived in the UK.

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to have arrived in the UK for their whirlwind trip.

The couple touched down on British soil on Saturday morning, having used a commercial airline for their journey, according to Hello.

Their children - Archie and Lilibet - are understood to have not travelled with them.

It marks the third trip the royal couple have made to the UK this year.

A spokesperson for them previously said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September."

Harry and Meghan last came to the UK for the Queen's jubilee
Harry and Meghan last came to the UK for the Queen's jubilee.

The pair will first visit the One Young World Summit on September 5, bringing together young leaders from more than 190 countries around the world.

Meghan is a counsellor for the charity along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, businessman Richard Branson and chef Jamie Oliver.

The pair will then be jetting to Germany on for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, before flying back to the UK for the Well Child Awards on September 8.

Despite staying minutes away from the Cambridges during their trip, it is understood that Harry and Meghan will not meet William and Kate in their free time next week.

The feuding brothers did not mark the 25th anniversary of their mother's death together publicly this year - a stark change from the joint unveiling of a statue last year, which was commissioned for her 20th anniversary in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Queen has made the decision to remain at Balmoral in coming days due to mobility issues so the Sussexes are also expected to skip a meeting with her amid concerns over travel security.

Harrry and Meghan attend a celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day
Harrry and Meghan attend a celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day.

The trip comes days after Meghan’s interview with magazine The Cut, where she claimed that "just by existing" she and Harry were "upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy" before they stepped down from their roles.

Harry and Meghan last came over to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with her finally getting to meet her great granddaughter, Lilibet, during the visit.

