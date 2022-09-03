Harry and Meghan have 'no plans' to meet William on UK trip despite staying 'minutes way'

The two families will not meet next week. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Harry and Meghan will be staying minutes away from Prince William and Kate during their UK trip but the feuding family members have no plans to meet.

Harry and Meghan are set to embark on a whirlwind UK trip next week, stopping off in Germany in between engagements.

But despite their Windsor home - Frogmore cottage - being less than a mile from the Cambridge's new home, the estranged brothers are believed to have no intentions of reuniting.

It is understood that relations between the two brothers are so bad that there are "no plans" to meet at all, according to MailOnline.

One source said: "Trust, particularly at the moment, is a big issue."

Another source added: "I really can't see any progress [in repairing their relationship] until the documentary and book have come out and they see what he has to say.

"The family have everything to lose and nothing to gain. William is deeply hurt and believes his brother has crossed a line."

Harry is set to release a tell-all memoir which is said to be of deep concern to the royal household.

Meanwhile, he and Meghan may also take the opportunity to bring a film crew on their upcoming trip for their fly-on-the-wall documentary for Netflix.

Both will follow yet another controversial interview from Meghan earlier this week, who told The Cut that she had been compared to Nelson Mandela when she first entered the royal family.

Harry and Meghan last came to the UK for the Queen's jubilee. Picture: Alamy

During the couple's latest trip across the pond, they will first visit the One Young World Summit on September 5, bringing together young leaders from more than 190 countries around the world.

Meghan is a counsellor for the charity along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, businessman Richard Branson and chef Jamie Oliver.

The pair will then be jetting to Germany on for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, before flying back to the UK for the Well Child Awards on September 8.

Their visit to the UK will be the first time they have been back in the country since the Jubilee celebrations in early June, when they attended the service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral.

It has already been suggested that the Sussexes will not meet with the Queen on their trip either, after Buckingham Palace confirmed she would remain at Balmoral for the welcoming of the new Prime Minister at the beginning of the month.

But William and Kate will be at Windsor all week as George, Charlotte and Louis start afresh at a new school, with the family set to live on the Queen's Berkshire estate in term-time.

Will and Kate have moved their family to Windsor. Picture: Alamy

William and Harry most recently went their separate ways for the anniversary of their mother's death.

This year was 25 years since the death of Princess Diana, but the pair chose to not mark the occasion together in public, instead commemorating her privately with their separate families.

It was in contrast to the 20th anniversary events in 2017, when they created a memorial garden at Kensington Palace, lent her possessions to an exhibition and met with members of the public.