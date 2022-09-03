Harry and Meghan have 'no plans' to meet William on UK trip despite staying 'minutes way'

3 September 2022, 08:08 | Updated: 3 September 2022, 08:16

The two families will not meet next week
The two families will not meet next week. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Harry and Meghan will be staying minutes away from Prince William and Kate during their UK trip but the feuding family members have no plans to meet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry and Meghan are set to embark on a whirlwind UK trip next week, stopping off in Germany in between engagements.

But despite their Windsor home - Frogmore cottage - being less than a mile from the Cambridge's new home, the estranged brothers are believed to have no intentions of reuniting.

It is understood that relations between the two brothers are so bad that there are "no plans" to meet at all, according to MailOnline.

One source said: "Trust, particularly at the moment, is a big issue."

Another source added: "I really can't see any progress [in repairing their relationship] until the documentary and book have come out and they see what he has to say.

"The family have everything to lose and nothing to gain. William is deeply hurt and believes his brother has crossed a line."

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan 'unlikely to visit Queen' during whirlwind UK trip amid ongoing security row

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'trying to create an alternative woke royal family', royal biographer claims

Harry is set to release a tell-all memoir which is said to be of deep concern to the royal household.

Meanwhile, he and Meghan may also take the opportunity to bring a film crew on their upcoming trip for their fly-on-the-wall documentary for Netflix.

Both will follow yet another controversial interview from Meghan earlier this week, who told The Cut that she had been compared to Nelson Mandela when she first entered the royal family.

Harry and Meghan last came to the UK for the Queen's jubilee
Harry and Meghan last came to the UK for the Queen's jubilee. Picture: Alamy

During the couple's latest trip across the pond, they will first visit the One Young World Summit on September 5, bringing together young leaders from more than 190 countries around the world.

Meghan is a counsellor for the charity along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, businessman Richard Branson and chef Jamie Oliver.

The pair will then be jetting to Germany on for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, before flying back to the UK for the Well Child Awards on September 8.

Their visit to the UK will be the first time they have been back in the country since the Jubilee celebrations in early June, when they attended the service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral.

It has already been suggested that the Sussexes will not meet with the Queen on their trip either, after Buckingham Palace confirmed she would remain at Balmoral for the welcoming of the new Prime Minister at the beginning of the month.

But William and Kate will be at Windsor all week as George, Charlotte and Louis start afresh at a new school, with the family set to live on the Queen's Berkshire estate in term-time.

Will and Kate have moved their family to Windsor
Will and Kate have moved their family to Windsor. Picture: Alamy

William and Harry most recently went their separate ways for the anniversary of their mother's death.

This year was 25 years since the death of Princess Diana, but the pair chose to not mark the occasion together in public, instead commemorating her privately with their separate families.

It was in contrast to the 20th anniversary events in 2017, when they created a memorial garden at Kensington Palace, lent her possessions to an exhibition and met with members of the public.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Almost £20,000 has been spent on redecorating fire engines.

Fury as fire brigades spend £17k on decorating engines in LGBT rainbow colours

Bus journeys in England will be capped at £2 from January to March.

Bus journeys in England to be capped at £2 amid fears of soaring costs this winter

The dog was off the lead and "out of control" when it attacked five people.

Five people injured after being mauled by 'out of control' Rottweiler

One lucky ticketholder has scooped Friday's £110 million EuroMillions jackpot.

Lucky UK ticket-holder wins £110m EuroMillions jackpot

Jane Fonda, 84, has announced she has been diagnosed with cancer.

Jane Fonda, 84, reveals she has cancer after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Tanya Pardazi, from Toronto, Canada, has died in a tragic skydiving accident.

TikTok star and Miss Canada finalist, 21, dies in freak skydiving accident after 'opening parachute too late'

Derbyshire Constabulary PCSO Matthew Shaw was charged by Nottinghamshire Police on Thursday (stock image of police officer).

PCSO, 37, charged with filming children in swimming pool changing rooms

A fourth person has been arrested after Ashley Dale was fatally shot in Liverpool

Fourth person arrested in connection with shooting of council worker Ashley Dale, 28, in Liverpool

The British tourist was 'stabbed' while trying to get his stolen bag back.

Horrifying moment British tourist is 'stabbed' while fighting off gang who snatched his bag in Barcelona

Gazprom has announced the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe will not be restarted tomorrow

Russia says it won't restart key gas pipeline to Europe as planned 'because of oil leak'

Empty folders marked 'classified' were found in the Florida home of Donald Trump

FBI finds empty folders marked with classified banners during raid of Trump's Florida home

Police believe a huge explosion in a block of flats in Bedford was started by Reena James, who died in the blaze

Woman who died in explosion at Bedford block of flats deliberately started the fire, police say

Nitrous oxide canisters cleaned up after the Notting Hill Carnival are expected to fill nearly four skips.

Four skips full of laughing gas canisters cleaned up after Notting Hill Carnival

Hundreds of people have gathered for the funeral of Lilia Valutyte

'Rest in peace, little one': Hundreds gather for funeral of Lilia Valutyte, 9, in Boston

The £80 million government jet has been nicknamed "Baby Boris Force One", as it shares the same "Global Britain" livery as the Prime Minister's primary jet.

'Shameful beyond words': Government officials take £50k 'sightseeing' flight, emitting 300kg of CO2

Extinction Rebellion glued themselves to the Speaker's chair and took action across Parliament

Eco activists glue themselves around Speaker's chair in series of protests across Parliament

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Gorbachev’s funeral

Mikhail Gorbachev to be buried in low-key funeral snubbed by Putin

Soldier outside Zaporizhzhia plant

Nuclear inspectors face volatile mission inside Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant

Texas National Guard officer

Eight migrants found dead in Rio Grande at US-Mexico border

California Wildfires

Thousands flee as wildfire rages through northern California

Man under sun shade

Californians urged to conserve power amid brutal heatwave

Taiwan US

US approves billion-dollar arms sale to Taiwan as tensions rise with China

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s ousted president returns home after fleeing

Gibraltar Fuel Spill

Fuel still leaking from stricken ship, Gibraltar says

Russian President Vladimir Putin pays his last respect near the coffin of former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow Russia

Mikhail Gorbachev to be buried in low-key funeral snubbed by Vladimir Putin

Former US president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida

Empty folders among items found in FBI search of Donald Trump’s home

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller
James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

Rapper

Rapper tells LBC the full story behind 'Wagwan' greeting to Boris Johnson

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Sangita and Andrew

Andrew Marr on why he thinks Liz Truss will be the return of the radical right

Climate deniers

Liz Truss is appealing to Tory 'climate deniers’ with pledge for gas and oil licenses, caller says
'A lot of reasons why people commit crime is economic factors.'

Sangita Myska caller argues increased crime is due to 'economic factors'

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien brands right-wing media 'woke' stories as 'dangerous'

James O'Brien hits out and brands right-wing media 'woke stories' as 'dangerous'

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London