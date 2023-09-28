Breaking News

Harry Potter Dumbledore actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82 after 'bout of pneumonia'

Sir Michael Gambon has died at the age of 82, his family said. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Actor Sir Michael Gambon has died peacefully in hospital aged 82, his family said in a statement today.

Sir Michael played Dumbldore in six Harry Potter films.

A statement on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus Gambon, issued by publicist Clair Dobbs, said: "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

"Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

He captivated audiences with his appearances as Dumbledore in six different films. Picture: Alamy

Sir Michael captivated younger audiences with his appearances as Dumbledore and enjoyed a 60 year career across stage and screen.

Sir Michael Gambon in a scene from period drama Gosford Park. Picture: Alamy

He was also famously a huge motoring fan, leading to an appearance on Top Gear in which he raced a Suzuki car so aggressively round their test track that it went round the final corner on two wheels, earning him the accolade of it being named ‘Gambon’ in his honour.

Former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson posted online: "I’m so sad to hear that Michael Gambon has died. He was hugely amusing, and such a tremendous guest, we even named a corner after him."

Sir Michael won four TV Baftas and had a long catalogue of work across TV, film, radio and theatre.

He played French detective Jules Maigret in ITV series Maigret, and starred in the BBC series The Singing Detective.

Born in Dublin to a working class couple, he was encouraged to become an engineer when he left school aged just 15.

He became a qualified engineer at 21, working for a year before deciding he wanted to become an actor.

He made his first stage appearance in Othello at the Gates Theatre, Dublin in 1962.

He was knighted for his contribution to the entertainment industry in 1998.

He split his time between his country pile near Gravesend in Kent and his home in West London.