Harry Styles chants "f*** the government" and "f*** Boris" with Stormzy

Stormzy joined Harry Styles at an intimate gig for a performance of Vossi Bop.

In a video now circulating on social media, Harry Styles is seen on stage performing with grime artist Stormzy.

He chants the lyrics ""f*** the government" and "f*** Boris" with Stormzy.

EYE HAVE NO WORDS pic.twitter.com/dh7CSYC4A0 — b TODAY (@IovedangeI) December 19, 2019

At Glastonbury last year, Stormzy got the crowd chanting those infamous lyrics.