Harry Styles chants "f*** the government" and "f*** Boris" with Stormzy
20 December 2019, 09:13 | Updated: 20 December 2019, 10:32
Stormzy joined Harry Styles at an intimate gig for a performance of Vossi Bop.
In a video now circulating on social media, Harry Styles is seen on stage performing with grime artist Stormzy.
He chants the lyrics ""f*** the government" and "f*** Boris" with Stormzy.
EYE HAVE NO WORDS pic.twitter.com/dh7CSYC4A0— b TODAY (@IovedangeI) December 19, 2019
At Glastonbury last year, Stormzy got the crowd chanting those infamous lyrics.