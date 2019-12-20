Harry Styles chants "f*** the government" and "f*** Boris" with Stormzy

20 December 2019, 09:13 | Updated: 20 December 2019, 10:32

Harry Styles chants "f*** the government" and "f*** Boris" with Stormzy. Picture: Twitter: @thepileus

Stormzy joined Harry Styles at an intimate gig for a performance of Vossi Bop.

In a video now circulating on social media, Harry Styles is seen on stage performing with grime artist Stormzy.

He chants the lyrics ""f*** the government" and "f*** Boris" with Stormzy.

At Glastonbury last year, Stormzy got the crowd chanting those infamous lyrics.

