Harry Styles hit in face with object thrown from crowd during Vienna show

Harry Styles was hit in the face with an object during a gig in Vienna. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Harry Styles was hit in the face by an object thrown from the crowd while he performed on stage in Vienna - with video clips showing the star wincing after being hit.

He was performing at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Austria on Saturday when an object flew through the air and struck him near the eye.

After he was hit, he bent over in pain while clutching his face in his hands - before continuing the show.

He was hit while performing Sign of the Times, the first song of the encore - but it isn’t know what struck him.

One fan said: “He still kept touching his face a lot. It looked like it hurt very much. It seems like he had to collect himself and then he turned back to us and kept performing.”

Harry winced and held his face in pain. Picture: Social Media

“I want this never to happen to him again. As it’s happened too many times already now.”

Harry, 29, was hit in the face by a bunch of flowers during a gig in Cardiff last month.

Also last month, pop star Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a phone during a show in New York.

The singer posted a photograph on her Instagram showing a large purple bruise on her eyelid.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault.

Several other pop stars have been hurt in the same way in recent months causing singer Adele to tell her audience she would “kill you” if they tried.

During a Las Vegas show she told the crowd: “Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting f****** show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen that?

“I f****** dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f****** kill you.”