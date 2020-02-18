Harry Styles mugged at knifepoint on Valentines Day

The singer was robbed in Hampstead. Picture: PA

Harry Styles was robbed at knifepoint while on a night out in Hampstead on Valentines Day.

The singer is said to be "shaken up" after a mugger took off with his cash last Friday.

The former One Direction star was confronted by a man with a knife whilst on a night out in west London.

Styles acted calmly and handed over the cash when the knifeman demanded it, leaving the musician unharmed.

A source told The Mirror: "He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with.

"Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards."

Harry Styles will be performing at the Brit awards. Picture: PA

Scotland Yard confirmed the force is investigating a knifepoint robbery in the area.

A statement said: "Officers were contacted on Saturday February 15 regarding the incident which happened at 11.50pm on Friday February 14.

"It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife.

"The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing."

Styles is due to perform at the Brit Awards on Tuesday evening, where he is up for two gongs in the male solo artist and best album categories.

Last year, homeless Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, 26, was banned from going within 250 metres of the star after he was convicted of stalking.

He was handed a restraining order after having spent months camped outside his house.